Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobileSelect
AI API routing proxy with token optimization for 40+ LLM providersSelect
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingSelect
Open-source no-code workflow automation, offering 200+ app integrationsSelect
Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgetingSelect
Full-fledged database management interface supporting 11+ database systemsSelect
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsSelect
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AISelect
Open-source AI agent framework with multi-agent cooperation and persistent memorySelect
Open-source LLMOps platform for prompts, evaluation, and LLM observabilitySelect
Persistent memory for AI coding agents with hybrid BM25 vector and graph searchSelect
Stream personal music libraries through a Subsonic-compatible API serverSelect
Personal flight journal with interactive map, stats, and multi-user supportSelect
Open-source AI content marketing agent for multi-platform publishing and monetizationSelect
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersSelect
Open-source alert management platform for consolidating monitoring alertsSelect
Self-hosted knowledge base with extended Markdown and per-document permissionsSelect
Self-hosted file list and WebDAV server with support for 30+ storage backendsSelect
Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sitesSelect
Ampache ek web-based audio/video streaming application aur media manager hai.Select
Lightweight self-hosted wiki with Git-backed pages and Markdown editingSelect
AnonUpload is a secure, anonymous file-sharing application that doesn't require a database.Select
All-in-one AI application for RAG, agents, and chatbots with any LLM providerSelect
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingSelect
Open-source DORA metrics and engineering team analytics platformSelect
Clientless web-based remote desktop gateway for RDP, VNC, SSH, and TelnetSelect
Enterprise open-source search platform built on Apache LuceneSelect
Apache Superset is a modern data exploration and visualization platform for BISelect
AppFlowy is an AI-powered open-source workspace and Notion alternativeSelect
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesSelect
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsSelect
Privacy-first SDK analytics for mobile, desktop, and web appsSelect
A native multi-model database that supports graphs, documents, and key-value dataSelect
मल्टी-मॉडल डेटाबेस ग्राफ, डॉक्यूमेंट, की-वैल्यू और टाइम सीरीज डेटा के लिएSelect
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and mediaSelect
Collaborative platform for AI engineers to build high-quality datasetsSelect
Lightweight self-hosted comment system with Go backend and embeddable JS widgetSelect
AstrBot is an open-source multi-platform AI chatbot frameworkSelect
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user supportSelect
ओपन-सोर्स आइडेंटिटी प्रोवाइडर जो लचीलेपन और बहुमुखी प्रतिभा पर केंद्रित हैSelect
Open-source self-hosted authentication server with social login, MFA, and RBACSelect
Open-source self-hosted Database-as-a-Service platform for PostgreSQL automationSelect
A modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet, complete with real-time IRC monitoring.Select
Open-source Zapier alternative for connecting apps and automating workflowsSelect
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthSelect
Web UI for restic backups, offering scheduling, encryption, and file-level restore functionalities.Select
Self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server for calendars and contactsSelect
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerSelect
Open-source no-code database and Airtable alternative for teamsSelect
Sonarr और Radarr के लिए स्वचालित सबटाइटल प्रबंधन और डाउनलोड साथीSelect
एक मिनिमलिस्ट सेल्फ-होस्टेड हैबिट ट्रैकर जो रोज़ाना चेक-इन और स्ट्रीक्स पर केंद्रित हैSelect
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsSelect
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsSelect
Lightweight monitoring agent for Beszel server monitoring systemSelect
Lightweight self-hosted cloud storage with file sync and CalDAV/CardDAV supportSelect
सेल्फ-होस्टेड फाइनेंशियल अकाउंटिंग प्लेटफॉर्म जिसमें इंटेलिजेंट रिपोर्टिंग और मल्टी-करेंसी सपोर्ट हैSelect
Self-hosted music streaming server with web player and mobile appsSelect
Browser-accessible 3D modeling, animation, and rendering suiteSelect
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementSelect
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkSelect
Self-hosted AI coding assistant for full-stack app generation in the browserSelect
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrSelect
Structured self-hosted wiki for teams, featuring books, chapters, pages, and a search functionality.Select
किसी भी पब्लिक टेलीग्राम चैनल को RSS के साथ SEO-फ्रेंडली माइक्रोब्लॉग में बदलेंSelect
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationSelect
Personal finance budgeting app for tracking expenses and financial planning.Select
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesSelect
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringSelect
Self-hosted CI/CD framework for automated builds and deploymentsSelect
Open-source database schema change management and DevOps platformSelect
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformSelect
Self-hosted code snippet manager with syntax highlighting and search capabilitiesSelect
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsSelect
Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook librarySelect
A privacy-first proof-of-work CAPTCHA alternative, with zero tracking.Select
Open-source IAM platform with SSO, OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and SAML supportSelect
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresSelect
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsSelect
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsSelect
Open-source database diagram editor with AI DDL export and schema visualizationSelect
A privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface, featuring local data storage and conversation management.Select
Comprehensive full-stack uptime and infrastructure monitoring, complete with public status pages.Select
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationSelect
Infrastructure and application monitoring with auto-discovery and alertingSelect
Self-hosted file vault for uploading and sharing files with shareable linksSelect
ओपन-सोर्स एम्प्लॉई ऑनबोर्डिंग प्लेटफॉर्म जिसमें स्लैक बॉट और वर्कफ़्लो ऑटोमेशन शामिल हैSelect
ओपन-सोर्स एम्बेडिंग डेटाबेस, AI एप्लीकेशन्स और सिमेंटिक सर्च के लिएSelect
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilitySelect
Columnar OLAP database for real-time analytics with millisecond query latencySelect
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationSelect
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening portsSelect
Self-hosted cloud storage platform with file management and sharing capabilitiesSelect
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsSelect
Browser-based VS Code for remote development from any deviceSelect
Open-source platform for provisioning self-hosted cloud development environmentsSelect
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for creating documentation and taking notesSelect
Self-hosted browser-based office suite for collaborative document editingSelect
Self-hosted Google-Reader-inspired RSS reader with keyboard shortcuts and mobile appsSelect
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsSelect
Open-source reactive database platform for modern application developmentSelect
Lightweight PHP OPDS and HTML server that makes a Calibre ebook library available to mobile readers and browsers.Select
Self-hosted dashboard for managing servers, uptime, and network infrastructureSelect
Privacy-first product analytics for mobile, web, and desktop applicationsSelect
ओपन-सोर्स वेब क्रॉलर AI ऍप्लिकेशन्ससाठी, LLM-रेडी आउटपुटसहSelect
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceSelect
OSINT platform aggregating 27 real-time global data sources into a unified dashboardSelect
Secure, encrypted note and file sharing service inspired by PrivNoteSelect
End-to-end encrypted collaborative office suite with zero-knowledge storageSelect
Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operationsSelect
DAG-based workflow scheduler with web UI for managing cron jobs and task pipelinesSelect
Self-hosted photo manager with face recognition and object detectionSelect
Minimalist server dashboard with real-time CPU, RAM, storage, and network statsSelect
A self-hostable personal dashboard with widgets, themes and status-checkingSelect
सेल्फ-होस्टेड फेडरेटेड मैसेंजर जिसमें एंड-टू-एंड एन्क्रिप्शन और टॉपिक-आधारित थ्रेड्स हैंSelect
Databasus is a database backup tool for PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDBSelect
AI-powered SQL chat interface for exploring and visualizing any databaseSelect
सेल्फ-होस्टेड लोकेशन हिस्ट्री ट्रैकर जिसमें हीटमैप्स और ट्रैवल स्टैटिस्टिक्स शामिल हैंSelect
DB Browser for SQLite is a visual tool for creating, designing, and editing SQLite database filesSelect
Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin supportSelect
The Denoland key-value database for Deno DeploySelect
Open-source platform for building LLM applications with RAG, agents, and workflowsSelect
A Headless CMS that wraps databases with a dynamic API and an admin app.Select
Open-source customer engagement platform for automated multi-channel messagingSelect
Docker Image Update Notifier to receive notifications when images are updatedSelect
ओपन-सोर्स एक्सपर्ट सिस्टम, जो गाइडेड इंटरव्यू और ऑटोमेटेड डॉक्यूमेंट असेंबली के लिए हैSelect
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesSelect
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerSelect
Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editingSelect
Self-hosted document organizer with OCR, NLP extraction, and full-text searchSelect
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesSelect
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesSelect
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesSelect
A lightweight, file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases.Select
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsSelect
A unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosSelect
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesSelect
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataSelect
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeSelect
High-performance Redis-compatible in-memory data store for modern hardwareSelect
Free open-source diagramming tool for flowcharts, UML, and network diagramsSelect
Browser-based database diagram editor with SQL export and importSelect
Free self-hosted Drizzle Studio on steroids for database managementSelect
Open-source CMS for building and managing dynamic websitesSelect
Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domainsSelect
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksSelect
Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote serversSelect
Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionalsSelect
Lightweight MQTT broker for IoT and messaging applicationsSelect
Next-generation graph-relational database built on PostgreSQLSelect
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneSelect
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingSelect
Self-hosted email API proxy connecting IMAP and SMTP to REST endpointsSelect
Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversionSelect
Statistics and analytics tool for Emby and Jellyfin media serversSelect
A minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesSelect
Self-hosted IPTV server that builds live channels from your media librarySelect
Self-hosted file-sharing platform with password protection and expiry controlsSelect
System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAMLSelect
A free open-source CRM for managing contacts, deals, and customer relationshipsSelect
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historySelect
Modern open-source e-commerce platform built on Node.js, React, GraphQL, and PostgreSQLSelect
ओपन-सोर्स WhatsApp API चैटबॉट्स, ऑटोमेशन और मैसेजिंग इंटीग्रेशन के लिएSelect
High-performance WhatsApp API gateway written in Go for messaging automationSelect
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingSelect
Personal and family expense tracking applicationSelect
Lightweight self-hosted personal expense tracker that comes with a dashboard and CSV import.Select
Turns ListenBrainz recommendations into playlists in your music librarySelect
Lightweight personal finance tracker with mobile PWA and receipt scanningSelect
Open-source vulnerability management platform for security teamsSelect
Self-hosted personal and family electronic medical record managerSelect
Open-source feedback platform for collecting and managing user feedbackSelect
Web-based file manager for browsing, uploading, and managing files on your serverSelect
Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technologySelect
Automated media file processor that reduces file sizes by up to 90%Select
Self-hosted multi-user file manager with role-based permissions and no databaseSelect
FTP, SFTP, S3, WebDAV, aur 20+ storage backends ke liye self-hosted file managerSelect
Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interfaceSelect
Professional self-hosted personal finance and budget managerSelect
Self-hosted Firefox browser accessible through web interfaceSelect
Open-source feature flag and remote config service with A/B testingSelect
Self-hosted startpage and application dashboard for your homelabSelect
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scrapingSelect
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesSelect
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchSelect
Open-source device management and endpoint security platform powered by osquerySelect
YAML-driven automation tool for downloading media from RSS, torrents, and UsenetSelect
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationSelect
An open-source, low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsSelect
Open-source project management tool with Kanban boards, tables, and calendar viewsSelect
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresSelect
Open-source form builder and data management platform with REST APISelect
ओपन-सोर्स सर्वे प्लेटफॉर्म इन-ऐप, लिंक, वेबसाइट और ईमेल फीडबैक के लिएSelect
Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualizationSelect
Self-hosted virtual tabletop for online RPG campaigns with maps and diceSelect
Browser-accessible parametric 3D CAD modeler for engineering and designSelect
Lightweight open-source help desk and shared inbox systemSelect
A self-hosted RSS feed aggregator to manage and read your feeds.Select
Developer-focused status page with multi-protocol uptime monitoring and alerts.Select
Enterprise-grade web-based code review system built on top of GitSelect
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingSelect
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosSelect
Browser-accessible professional image editor and graphic design toolSelect
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platformSelect
Git to LLM-friendly text converter for AI-powered code analysisSelect
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CDSelect
Self-hosted dashboard that puts all your feeds in one placeSelect
Glances is a cross-platform system monitoring tool with web interfaceSelect
Sentry-compatible error tracking and performance monitoring platformSelect
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsSelect
Privacy-first web analytics without cookies or personal data trackingSelect
Continuous delivery server with value stream mapping and pipeline modelingSelect
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for hassle-free project managementSelect
Self-hosted file-sharing server with expiring links and S3 supportSelect
Lightweight self-hosted Subsonic music streaming server written in GoSelect
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationSelect
Self-hosted push notification server with a simple REST APISelect
WhatsApp REST API and web interface for multi-device messaging automationSelect
Open-source observability platform for visualizing and monitoring metricsSelect
Self-hosted genealogy platform for building and sharing family treesSelect
Modern flat-file CMS that requires no database, just files and foldersSelect
Self-hosted book collection manager with built-in reader and device syncSelect
Self-hosted bookmark manager with auto metadata extraction and full-text searchSelect
Open-source spreadsheet-database hybrid for building data applicationsSelect
Self-hosted grocery and household management solution for tracking food inventorySelect
Open-source feature flagging and A/B testing platformSelect
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureSelect
Modern open-source CMS with plugin marketplace and block-based editorSelect
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsSelect
Open-source GraphQL engine with instant APIs over any databaseSelect
Self-hosted Tailscale-compatible control server for WireGuard mesh networkingSelect
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsSelect
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for team documentationSelect
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesSelect
Self-improving AI agent with an inbuilt learning loop and multi-platform messagingSelect
Self-hosted Hermes AI agent and web chat UI bundled in one Docker deploymentSelect
Open-source web UI command center for the Hermes AI agentSelect
Open-source conversational form builder with conditional logic and analyticsSelect
Open-source self-hosted event management and ticketing platformSelect
Modern self-hosted dashboard to organise and monitor all your servicesSelect
Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devicesSelect
Inventory and organization system built for home usersSelect
HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices, utilising plugins.Select
Modern, customizable application dashboard with Docker integrationSelect
Simple self-hosted static dashboard for organizing all your server servicesSelect
Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trailsSelect
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsSelect
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationSelect
Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agentsSelect
Lightning-fast static site generator built with GoSelect
Open-source enterprise social network and intranet platform for teamsSelect
एक तीव्र, ऑन-द-फ्लाई इमेज प्रोसेसिंग सर्वर जो रीसाइज़िंग, क्रॉपिंग और फॉर्मेट कन्वर्ज़न के लिए है।Select
Immich is a high-performance, self-hosted solution for managing photos and videos.Select
Open-source secrets manager for syncing env variables and API keys across teams and infrastructureSelect
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UISelect
Browser-accessible vector graphics editor for illustrations and SVG designSelect
ओपन-सोर्स बैकएंड प्लेटफॉर्म जिसमें AI एजेंट्स के लिए ऑथ, डेटाबेस और स्टोरेज शामिल हैSelect
Open-source parts inventory and BOM management for engineering teamsSelect
Privacy-respecting alternative front-end for YouTube without ads or trackingSelect
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teamsSelect
Open-source invoicing and billing platform for freelancers and small businessesSelect
ओपन-सोर्स इनवॉइसिंग प्लेटफॉर्म जिसमें एस्टिमेट्स, खर्च और पेमेंट पोर्टल शामिल हैंSelect
Lightweight, self-hosted Disqus alternative for blogs and static websitesSelect
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsSelect
Open-source PSA platform for MSPs with IT documentation, ticketing, and billingSelect
ओपन-सोर्स ITSM प्लेटफॉर्म और CMDB, IT सेवा और इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर मैनेजमेंट के लिएSelect
Torrent tracker proxy jo Sonarr, Radarr, aur anya automation tools ke liye queries translate karta haiSelect
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesSelect
Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media librarySelect
Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflowSelect
Jenkins एक ओपन-सोर्स ऑटोमेशन सर्वर है जो CI/CD पाइपलाइन्स के लिए है।Select
Self-hosted video conferencing platform with screen sharing and recordingSelect
Open-source customer data platform and event streaming pipeline for engineersSelect
Self-hosted job hunting pipeline that searches boards and tailors CVsSelect
ओपन-सोर्स CMS जो डायनामिक वेबसाइट्स और वेब एप्लीकेशन्स बनाने के लिए हैSelect
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationSelect
Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boardsSelect
Self-hosted report server for PDF, Excel, and DOCX from HTML templatesSelect
Centralized privileged access gateway for SSH, RDP, and database sessionsSelect
Interactive web environment for live code, data analysis, and visualisationsSelect
JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and codeSelect
Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platformsSelect
Open-source Kanban board and project management tool, a Trello alternativeSelect
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareSelect
Open-source project management with kanban boards and GitHub integrationSelect
Self-hosted comic book manager for automated downloading and organizationSelect
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchSelect
सेल्फ-होस्टेड डिजिटल लाइब्रेरी कॉमिक्स, मांगा और ई-बुक्स के लिएSelect
Self-hosted newsletter platform with drag-and-drop editor and SMTP deliverySelect
ओपन-सोर्स स्टेटस पेज और अपटाइम मॉनिटरिंग प्लेटफॉर्म, जिसमें इंसिडेंट मैनेजमेंट भी शामिल हैSelect
Open-source workflow orchestration platform for data pipelines and automationSelect
Open-source identity and access management with SSO, OAuth2, and SAMLSelect
ओपन-सोर्स AI असिस्टेंट आपके डॉक्यूमेंट्स और वेब के साथ चैट करने के लिएSelect
ओपन-सोर्स विज़ुअलाइज़ेशन UI, डैशबोर्ड और सर्च के साथ Elasticsearch के लिएSelect
Open-source subscription billing and payment platform for SaaS and marketplacesSelect
Self-hosted time tracking for freelancers, agencies, and teamsSelect
Self-hosted shared grocery list, recipe manager, and meal plannerSelect
Self-hosted collection manager for cataloging books, games, vinyl, and moreSelect
हल्का सेल्फ-होस्टेड सर्वर मॉनिटरिंग डैशबोर्ड जिसमें रियल-टाइम मेट्रिक्स होंSelect
Self-hosted media server for comics, manga, magazines, and eBooks with OPDS and sync supportSelect
क्लाउड-नेटिव एपीआई गेटवे जो हाइब्रिड और मल्टी-क्लाउड वातावरण के लिए बनाया गया हैSelect
Open-source document Q&A chatbot with multi-LLM support and OCRSelect
Unified diagram-as-code API that renders 30+ diagram types over HTTPSelect
Modern self-hosted URL shortener with custom domains, analytics, and REST APISelect
Open-source data labeling and annotation platform for machine learning projectsSelect
Open-source metering and usage-based billing platformSelect
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsSelect
Open-source LLM engineering platform for observability and evaluationSelect
ओपन-सोर्स ग्रामर, स्टाइल और स्पेल चेकर 25+ भाषाओं के लिएSelect
ईबुक और ऑडियोबुक डाउनलोड के लिए सेल्फ-होस्टेड ऑटोमेशन, लेखक ट्रैकिंग के साथSelect
Open-source project management system designed for non-project managersSelect
Federated link aggregator and discussion platform for self-hosted forumsSelect
LibreChat is an AI chat interface that provides RAG support for multi-provider LLM use.Select
Open-source helpdesk with omnichannel ticketing, live chat, and SLA managementSelect
Self-hosted photo management with face recognition and AI-powered searchSelect
Self-hosted HTML5 internet speed test server with built-in results databaseSelect
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedSelect
Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsSelect
Open-source BI platform built around dbt for data exploration and dashboardsSelect
Professional online survey platform for creating and managing questionnairesSelect
Linkding ek minimal, tez, self-hosted bookmark manager hai.Select
Self-hosted Linktree alternative for branded link-in-bio pagesSelect
Linkwarden ek self-hosted bookmark manager hai jismein full-page archiving ki suvidha hai.Select
High-performance self-hosted newsletter and mailing list managerSelect
LiteLLM एक AI गेटवे है जो OpenAI फॉर्मेट का उपयोग करके 100+ LLM को कॉल करता है।Select
Open-source Elixir notebooks for data science, ML, and real-time collaborationSelect
Lightweight authentication server providing a simplified LDAP backend for self-hosted appsSelect
Lightweight self-hosted music streaming server with Subsonic APISelect
Modern open-source AI chat framework supporting multiple LLM providersSelect
Self-hosted AI deep research assistant powered by cloud LLM providersSelect
Self-hosted OpenAI-compatible API server for local AI model inferenceSelect
Python-based distributed load testing tool with a real-time web UISelect
Self-hosted privacy-first knowledge base and block-based outlinerSelect
Logto is a comprehensive identity and authentication platform with OAuth and OIDC supportSelect
Comprehensive vehicle maintenance and fuel management systemSelect
एक सेल्फ-होस्टेड फोटो मैनेजमेंट प्लेटफॉर्म जिसमें एल्बम ऑर्गनाइजेशन, EXIF ब्राउजिंग और विस्तृत शेयरिंग कंट्रोल्स शामिल हैं।Select
Mage AI is a data pipeline tool for building and managing ETL workflowsSelect
Self-hosted email archiving with IMAP sync, full-text search, and exportSelect
Open-source SMTP email testing tool with a browser-based inbox for developersSelect
पर्सनल लिसनिंग चार्ट्स के साथ सेल्फ-होस्टेड म्यूजिक स्क्रॉबल डेटाबेसSelect
Open-source search engine with full-text and vector search via MySQL protocolSelect
Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacementSelect
Open-source reactive Python notebook with SQL support and reproducible executionSelect
A self-hosted article proxy for a clean, ad-free reading experience, featuring intelligent caching.Select
Self-hosted federated microblogging server based on the ActivityPub standardSelect
Spreadsheet-style web interface for exploring and editing PostgreSQL databasesSelect
Leading open-source web analytics platform with complete data ownership and privacySelect
Open-source Matrix homeserver for decentralized, encrypted communicationSelect
ओपन-सोर्स टीम कोलैबोरेशन प्लेटफॉर्म जिसमें मैसेजिंग, फाइल शेयरिंग और इंटीग्रेशन की सुविधा हैSelect
Open-source marketing automation for email campaigns, lead scoring, and journeysSelect
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsSelect
ओपन-सोर्स डॉक्यूमेंट मैनेजमेंट, जिसमें OCR, फुल-टेक्स्ट सर्च और वर्कफ्लो शामिल हैंSelect
Open-source personal finance and wealth management applicationSelect
Browser-based image optimizer with format conversion and EXIF strippingSelect
Mealie is a self-hosted recipe manager with meal planning and shopping listsSelect
Automatic Video Library Manager for TV shows with Plex and Jellyfin supportSelect
Lightning-fast search engine for modern applicationsSelect
In-memory graph database for real-time analytics on connected dataSelect
Memos is a lightweight, privacy-first note-taking applicationSelect
Self-hosted remote monitoring and management platform for desktops, servers, and IoT devicesSelect
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsSelect
Browser-accessible MetaTrader 5 trading terminal for 24/7 forex and CFD tradingSelect
MeTube is a web-based video downloader for YouTube and other platformsSelect
Lightweight self-hosted pastebin, file sharer, and URL shortener in RustSelect
Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity searchSelect
MindsDB is an AI platform which helps in building machine learning models from enterprise data.Select
Self-hosted QR code generator with custom styles and batch exportSelect
Minimalist and opinionated RSS feed reader with a clean web interfaceSelect
AI prediction engine powered by multi-agent swarm intelligence simulationSelect
Self-hosted P2P video conferencing with unlimited rooms and screen sharingSelect
Web-based MongoDB admin UI for browsing, editing, and managing databasesSelect
Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storageSelect
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeSelect
Ambient soundscape mixer with productivity tools for deep focus and relaxationSelect
Open-source learning management system, trusted by more than 489 million users globally.Select
ओपन-सोर्स AI सर्च इंजन जिसमें जनरेटिव उत्तर और स्रोत उद्धरण शामिल हैंSelect
Lightweight self-hosted music streaming server with native iOS and Android appsSelect
Self-hosted automated comic book downloader and library managerSelect
Fast, reliable open-source relational database for web and app workloadsSelect
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceSelect
Open-source OAuth and API integration platform for 300+ servicesSelect
Cloud-native messaging system with pub/sub, request-reply, and JetStreamSelect
Navidrome is a self-hosted music server with web and mobile streamingSelect
Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streamingSelect
The world's leading open-source graph database for connected dataSelect
Secure WireGuard-based mesh VPN client with SSO and granular access controlsSelect
Open-source network infrastructure modeling for IPAM, DCIM, and documentationSelect
Real-time infrastructure monitoring agent with 800+ integrationsSelect
New API is an LLM gateway and AI asset management system for multiple providersSelect
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformSelect
Browser-based server management for SSH, VNC, and RDP connectionsSelect
Universal artifact repository manager for Maven, npm, Docker, and PyPISelect
NocoBase is an extensible no-code/low-code platform for building applicationsSelect
Open-source Airtable विकल्प जो डेटाबेस को स्मार्ट स्प्रेडशीट में बदलता हैSelect
Low-code visual tool for connecting IoT devices, APIs, and online servicesSelect
NodeBB is a modern, real-time discussion platform for building community forumsSelect
Self-hosted recipe manager with social media import and household synchronisationSelect
Self-hosted markdown knowledge base with graph view and AI integrationSelect
Self-hosted email marketing and transactional email platformSelect
Open-source notification infrastructure for email, SMS, and push deliverySelect
Self-hosted push notification server for sending alerts via simple HTTP requestsSelect
Efficient C++ Usenet binary downloader with PAR2 repair and web UISelect
Usenet meta-search aggregator jo indexers ko ek Newznab API ke peeche ekjut karta haiSelect
Laravel-based PHP CMS for building flexible websites and web applicationsSelect
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerceSelect
Self-hosted AI workspace with chat, agents, deep research, and persistent memorySelect
Self-hosted web UI for safely running predefined shell commandsSelect
Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applicationsSelect
Self-hosted request system for Plex, Emby, and Jellyfin with auto-fulfillmentSelect
OmniTools is an all-in-one web toolkit with 80+ utilities for everyday tasksSelect
OneDev ek self-hosted Git server hai jismein built-in CI/CD aur project management bhi hai.Select
Share self-destructing secrets using one-time-view linksSelect
Self-hosted online office suite with MS Office-compatible collaborative editingSelect
ओपन-सोर्स एआई चैट और एंटरप्राइज सर्च प्लेटफॉर्म जो हर एलएलएम के साथ काम करता हैSelect
Open-source academic journal management and open access publishing platformSelect
AI-native notebook app for writing, researching, and organizing knowledge in one workspaceSelect
A self-hosted AI chat interface that supports multiple LLM providers, equipped with RAG capabilities.Select
Open-source secrets manager for storing and accessing sensitive credentialsSelect
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging support (formerly Moltbot/Clawdbot)Select
Open-source file sync and collaboration with in-built identity managementSelect
Open-source electronic health records and practice management for clinicsSelect
Self-hosted pastebin powered by Git, open-source alternative to GitHub GistSelect
Open-source autonomous AI agent for software engineering tasksSelect
Self-hosted personal AI core with memory, agents, and 118+ app integrationsSelect
Cloud-native observability platform for logs, metrics, traces, and dashboardsSelect
Privacy-first product analytics with real-time dashboards and session replaySelect
ओपन-सोर्स प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजमेंट, जिसमें गैंट चार्ट्स, एजाइल बोर्ड्स और टाइम ट्रैकिंग शामिल हैंSelect
Open-source search and analytics engine, community fork of ElasticsearchSelect
Free and open-source DocuSign alternative for legally binding document signingSelect
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaSelect
OpenViking is an open-source context database built for AI agentsSelect
Full-featured VPN server with web-based administration and client managementSelect
Open-source form builder with conditional logic, embeds, and response managementSelect
Open-source HR platform for employee, leave, and recruitment managementSelect
Outline is a modern team wiki and knowledge base with real-time collaborationSelect
Open-source collaborative LaTeX editor for scientific and academic writingSelect
A media request management and discovery tool for Plex, with an approval workflow.Select
Self-hosted live streaming and chat server with RTMP and Fediverse supportSelect
Self-hosted file sync, sharing, and collaboration platform for teamsSelect
Lightweight Rust-based self-hosted cloud storage with Nextcloud client supportSelect
PairDrop is a web-based file sharing tool for instant transfers between devicesSelect
Personal finance tracker with double-entry accounting and investment trackingSelect
Userspace WireGuard tunnel client for secure remote access via PangolinSelect
Paperclip is an AI/ML orchestration platform for autonomous teamsSelect
Document management system that digitizes physical documents into searchable digital archivesSelect
ओपन-सोर्स डॉक्यूमेंट मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम, स्कैनिंग, ओसीआर और पीडीएफ को व्यवस्थित करने के लिएSelect
Simple, open-source document management and archiving platformSelect
Open-source observability data lake for logs, metrics, and tracesSelect
ओपन-सोर्स टीम पासवर्ड मैनेजर जिसमें एंड-टू-एंड OpenPGP एन्क्रिप्शन और शेयरिंग की सुविधा हैSelect
Self-hosted secret sharing facility with one-time, expiring links for passwords and filesSelect
Pastefy is a self-hosted pastebin for secure code snippet sharingSelect
Self-hosted Linux patch management and fleet monitoring platform