Polaris is an open-source music streaming server written in Rust, built to make a personal music library available from any browser or mobile device with minimal hardware. The Rust core keeps memory use and CPU load low enough to run comfortably on entry-level VPS plans while comfortably indexing libraries with tens of thousands of tracks across FLAC, MP3, MP4, OGG, Opus, APE, WAV, and AIFF formats.

Self-hosting Polaris keeps every album, rip, and Bandcamp download under your control with no monthly fee, no catalog churn, and no listening data sold to third parties. The first person to open the web UI completes a short setup wizard that pairs the library path with an admin account, so initial credentials never appear in logs or in the deployment template.