A business email account uses a custom domain name of the company, such as example@businessname.com. This is different from a personal email, where you usually use the service’s domain, like example@gmail.com.

With a business email, your brand will look professional and credible – which is crucial if you’re running a small business online. Customers are generally more suspicious of companies who use personal emails as anyone can easily create one for free.

Using professional email addresses can separate your business from disreputable companies, strengthen your brand authenticity, and inspire trust within your customers.