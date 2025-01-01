Free Domain Name

Enter your desired name and sign up for 12 months of web hosting to get a free website domain name.

A free privacy protection is included with every eligible domain

Already have a domain?

Transfer it

Start your journey with free domains

The free domain name registration for the first year is included in our annual Premium and Business plans. Claim yours today.

Enjoy premium features

The two fundamentals of a strong online presence are a great domain name and fast web hosting. Register with Hostinger to get all the tools you need.
Claim your free domain
Enjoy premium features

Get the perfect domains

Our free domain names include the most popular domain name extensions around. Choose the most suitable domain for your website, and start your online journey today.
Get the perfect domains

Choose a web hosting plan

Pick a web hosting plan and get a free domain name for your website.

Payment terms

24/7 expert support

Our team of experts is ready to help you at any time of the day. Whether it’s about setting up your free website domains, creating domain-based email accounts, or about web hosting in general, we’ll help you with any issues that may arise.
24/7 expert support

Reliable web hosting

Our web hosting plans include free domain registration, website builder, regular backups, unlimited bandwidth, and a 99.9% uptime guarantee. That way, you can focus on building your website or growing your online business.
Reliable web hosting

Free business email

Grow your online presence by using your business name in your email address. Finish the free domain registration and use it to create a custom email account.
Pick your domain name
Free business email

Need more power? Try cloud hosting

See all plans
Need more power? Try cloud hosting

Free domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our free domains.

What is a domain name?

Is There a List of Free Domains?

How to get a domain name for free?

Are there any other costs included?

How to complete a free domain registration?

How can Hostinger offer free domains for your websites?

Can I transfer my free domain names to another registrar?

Can I Use My Free Domain Name Registration to Create a Domain-Based Email?