Search for a domain name

Discover, buy and register your unique domain with our domain name search or AI domain generator

.in
₹  729.00₹  429.00
.com
₹  1,179.00₹  749.00
.online
₹  2,859.00₹  169.00
.shop
₹  2,859.00₹  89.00
.org
₹  1,299.00₹  699.00
.xyz
₹  1,229.00₹  179.00
*1st year with a 2 or more years registration
Free WHOIS privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration.

Already have a domain?

Transfer it

Choose from the most popular domains

.in

.in is a unique symbol of India.

₹  729.00SAVE 73%
₹  429.00 /year
.com

Build trust with this best-known domain.

₹  1,179.00SAVE 58%
₹  749.00 /year
.online

It’s a broad and universal alternative to .com.

₹  2,859.00SAVE 94%
₹  169.00 /year
.io

Perfect for tech startups.

₹  5,149.00SAVE 46%
₹  2,799.00 /year
.icu

Show your clients you are open for business.

₹  1,399.00SAVE 94%
₹  89.00 /year
.xyz

Unique and trending domain for your successful business.

₹  1,229.00SAVE 85%
₹  179.00 /year
.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

₹  2,189.00SAVE 88%
₹  269.00 /year
.cloud

Promote your cloud-based service.

₹  1,749.00SAVE 90%
₹  179.00 /year

Why Should You Register Your Domain Names With Hostinger?

Hostinger provides domain registration at a low cost. Enjoy immediate activation and dedicated live support.

24/7 support

Need help? Reach out to our Customer Success team anytime.

Trusted domain registrar

Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 300 domain extensions.

Instant Setup and Easy Controls

Register your domain in just a few clicks – no technical skills needed.

Protect your privacy – for free

When you register a domain, your personal information is usually available on public databases such as RDAP (previously known as WHOIS).
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
At Hostinger, privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration. This keeps your personal information hidden from third parties.
Search Domains
Protect your privacy – for free

Already Have a Domain Name? It’s Time to Transfer It to Hostinger

Transferring your existing website domain name from your current provider to Hostinger only takes a few clicks.
Transfer your domain
Already Have a Domain Name? It’s Time to Transfer It to Hostinger

Get a Free Domain Name With Our Hosting

Hostinger’s web hosting plans include free domain names with commonly used extensions. You can also create up to 100 professional email addresses that contain your domain name at no additional cost.
Search Domains
Get a Free Domain Name With Our Hosting

What to Consider When Searching for the Perfect Domain Name

Keep it short

Keep it short

Although there is no set length for domain names, the ideal ones are between one and three words. Longer domains are more difficult to read and remember.

Less is more

Less is more

Avoid numbers, hyphens, slang, and words spelled differently. Users might misspell a domain with complex characters and won’t access your site.

Include your brand name

Include your brand name

Where possible, your domain should include your brand name or keywords related to your project or business. This way, when people look for your business online, they will instantly recognise your website.

Check availability

Check availability

Before you choose a domain name, check whether it isn’t already trademarked by another firm that holds the copyright.

Think locally

Think locally

While many prefer .com domains, you may be better off choosing a country-specific extension like .in for domain registration in India or .co.uk for the United Kingdom – especially if you're targeting a specific country.

Check Domain Name Availability, Act Quickly

Check Domain Name Availability, Act Quickly

The best domain names are taken quickly, so don’t wait around – your dream domain might slip away. Use the domain checker to secure a web address that suits your needs.

Explore the Possibilities and Choose the Right Domain Name for Your Website

.ae

.ag

.agency

.ai

.am

.app

.asia

.at

.be

.bio

.biz

.blog

.business

.bz

.ca

.cat

.cc

.cfd

.ch

.cl

Domain FAQs

Questions and answers regarding the Hostinger Domain Checker tool and domain registration process.

What is a domain name?

Why Do You Need to Buy a Domain Name?

Which Domain is the Best for My Website?

Can I Modify a Domain Name Once It Has Been Registered?

How Long Does a New Domain Name Registration Last?

Is It Necessary to Use the “www” Prefix?

How Do I Use the Domain Search to Check Domain Availability?

How Do I Buy Domain Names?

What Are TLD, CcTLD, and gTLD?

Can I Use Domain Name Checker to Buy Domains? How Long Does the Registration Process Take?

How Can I Get a Free Domain Registration?

I Already Have a Website Address. Can I Transfer It to Hostinger?

What Do I Do if the Perfect Domain Name Is Already Taken?

What Is Domain Privacy Protection?

What Is the Difference Between .com, .net, .org and .info?

What Is the Difference Between a Domain Name and Web Hosting?

What’s the difference between a domain name and web hosting?