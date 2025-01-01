Both tools help non-technical users create online projects. However, they are quite different when it comes to the project type and purpose:

Hostinger AI Website Builder allows anyone to create a full-fledged website from scratch. It’s perfect for online stores, blogs, portfolios, business websites, and much more. By providing a single detailed prompt, users can generate a feature-rich website, complete with product pages, forms, booking features, and more.

Hostinger Horizons AI web app generator, on the other hand, helps create custom web applications – software that runs in a browser and allows users to interact, input data and collaborate in real time. Some examples include a task manager, a dating web app, or a calorie tracker. To create a web app with this tool, users just need to input basic requirements, and the tool will generate a fully functional web app that can then be further customized and refined.

In short, use Hostinger AI Website Builder to create a traditional website, and use Hostinger Horizons AI web app generator to create custom web apps, both without having to write a single line of code.