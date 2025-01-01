Ecommerce Website Builder

Hostinger Website Builder clients can choose from three main payment gateways – Stripe, PayPal, and dLocal Go – that support over 20 payment methods from over 100 countries.

The available payment methods will depend on your country, currency, and products. As for the currency, you can set up only one, depending on your payment gateway. Most of them allow you to sell in popular currencies like EUR, GBP, USD, and CAD.

Be sure to research the available options before making your choice – this article lists all the supported currencies for your online store.

Don't forget to consider factors such as transaction fees, payment processing times, and legal requirements. Knowing the rules surrounding ecommerce payments can help to ensure that your business is compliant with local laws and regulations.