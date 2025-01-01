You can choose either PayPal or a wire transfer on your referral dashboard.

PayPal sends money daily to users who have collected US$ 50. However, due to automation rules, you might receive your money the next day.

To get a wire transfer, you will need to collect US$ 200. Then, you will be required to wait until the last Thursday of the month, as this is when all wire transfers are paid. If you become eligible for a reward after that day, your reward will be processed next month.

Depending on your bank’s policies, the wire transfer may charge extra fees and exchange rate differences. You may receive less reward amount because of this. To avoid these charges, consider using PayPal.