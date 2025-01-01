Hostinger referral program
Earn money by promoting Hostinger to your friends, family, and the whole network. Enjoy a 20% commission on all successful referrals.
Refer a friend in four easy steps
Get your referral link
You’ll find the link on hPanel under the Referrals page.
Share your link
Promote the link to your network.
Start earning
With each referral that buys a yearly hosting plan, you’ll get a 20% commission.
Enjoy your reward
Once you earn over US$ 50 or US$ 200, depending on your payment method, you’ll be able to withdraw your money.
How can you benefit from Hostinger referral program?
Generate passive income
Earn a 20% commission for all successful referrals.
Help your family and friends
Recommend a reliable service at a lower price – your referrals will also get up to 20% discount.
Grow your network
Help your referrals achieve success and they will remember (and hopefully, recommend) you.
Referral program agreement
Ready to join? Read our guidelines for successful referring:
Only new users count – make sure your referrals aren’t already-existing Hostinger users.
The offer is valid only for yearly hosting plans.
Once your referral has been approved, you will get your commission after 45 days.