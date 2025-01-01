Free Website Migration Services
他のプロバイダーから無制限にWebサイトを移行 Quick, simple process 24/7 dedicated customer success team
30日間の返金保証付き
Migrate your website in 3 simple steps
Choose your hosting plan
We have a range of options. Simply choose a package with the features you'll benefit from and the right amount of resources for your site.
Fill in our migration request form
Enter your website's details including the URL, logins, and any backup files - and we'll do the rest.
Submit your request
詳細を確認してリクエストを送信するだけで、当社が迅速かつ安全に以前のプロバイダーからサイトを移行します。移行中もWebサイトは通常どおり動作します。
All I had to do was enter my clients’ WordPress login credentials, submit a migration request, and their sites would connect with Hostinger almost instantly. It’s that simple.ストーリー全文を読む
Let experts take care of your website migration
Our dedicated customer success team has your back. Handling 600 daily website migration requests, with WordPress sites making up 83% of that total, we’re experienced and ready to assist you anytime.
Speedy transfers
Whether you have 1 website or 100s of websites, with drag-and-drop file uploading and our expert team that’s quicker than the industry average, your site will be transferred as quickly as possible and remain live throughout.
Keep your websites, emails, or domains
For the best experience, we recommend migrating not only your websites but also emails and domains to Hostinger. All services will stay up and running online during migration, so you don’t lose any sales, visitors, or miss important emails. We’ll also help you prepare for DNS propagation to minimize downtime.
Pick the perfect plan for your needs
Choose the plan that works best for you – each comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and the possibility to upgrade anytime.
Premium
Webサイト作成に必要なすべてのもの
¥ 1,26976％節約
¥ 299 /月
更新料は4年で¥ 569/月です。いつでもキャンセルできます。
25件のWebサイト
WordPress向けマネージドホスティング
25GBのSSDストレージ
Hostingerのサイト作成ツール
無料のドメイン（¥ 1,549相当）
無料の自動Webサイト移行
25つのメールボックス - 1年間無料
無料で無制限のSSL
毎週のバックアップ
スターターWooCommerce
無料のCDN
専用のIPアドレス
優先的なサポート
すべての機能を表示
一番人気
Business
高度な機能が備わったプラン
¥ 1,79974％節約
¥ 469 /月
更新料は4年で¥ 969/月です。いつでもキャンセルできます。
50件のWebサイト
WordPress向けマネージドホスティング
50GBのNVMeストレージ
Hostingerのサイト作成ツール
無料のドメイン（¥ 1,549相当）
無料の自動Webサイト移行
50つのメールボックス - 1年間無料
無料で無制限のSSL
毎日のバックアップ（¥ 3,948相当）
ベーシックWooCommerce
無料のCDN
専用のIPアドレス
優先的なサポート
すべての機能を表示
Cloud Startup
最適化されたパフォーマンス＆強力なリソース
¥ 3,57971％節約
¥ 1,029 /月
更新料は4年で¥ 2,559/月です。いつでもキャンセルできます。
100件のWebサイト
WordPress向けマネージドホスティング
100GBのNVMeストレージ
Hostingerのサイト作成ツール
無料のドメイン（¥ 1,549相当）
無料の自動Webサイト移行
100つのメールボックス - 1年間無料
無料で無制限のSSL
毎日のバックアップ（¥ 3,948相当）
スタンダードWooCommerce
無料のCDN
専用のIPアドレス
優先的なサポート
すべての機能を表示
支払い条件について
Join the 2 million+ websites who benefit from working with us
Top performance
Our managed WordPress hosting is powered by LiteSpeed – the fastest web server in the industry. For even better performance, we offer the object cache and a custom-built CDN with Business and higher-tier hosting plans that can speed up your website by 40%.
AI-powered website development
Opt for Business web hosting or any other higher-tier plan and enjoy WordPress AI tools for easier content creation, image selection, and website development.
Expert customer support 24/7
Enjoy fast, helpful, and multilingual support 24/7 via live chat. We also provide a vast library of step-by-step tutorials and easy-to-follow videos to boost your self-learning.
Secure hosting
Protect your websites from cyber threats with a malware scanner and DDoS protection. Secure your clients’ sensitive information with free SSL certificates. Finally, don’t worry about losing your data in case of an error – we provide automatic backups for easy recovery.
Clean and intuitive interface
hPanel is our custom-built hosting control panel. It’s clean and easy to use no matter what technical level you’re at. So you can just focus on what you care about – running your website.
My experience from day one has been very smooth. From transferring my domain, setting up the WordPress websites and emails.
Website migration FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about how to migrate websites to Hostinger.