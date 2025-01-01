The last website migration you’ll ever need
All it takes is two steps, and we’ll handle the rest
Choose your plan
We have a range of options. Simply choose a plan with the features and resources your site needs.
Fill out form
Enter your website's details including the URL, logins, and any backup files - and we'll do the rest.
We do the rest while your site stays live
We'll migrate your WordPress or other site from another provider quickly and securely, keeping it up and running throughout.
See how site migration works
Why migrate to Hostinger?
Built for speed
Smart tools
Set up for success
24/7 expert support
Free migration
With Hostinger, save every year
AI tools that do more, so you do less
AI agent Kodee
Manage your WordPress site through chat. Publish posts, run your WooCommerce store, and solve issues instantly.
AI Website Builder
Choose from 170+ templates or describe your site to AI for speedy results. Build ecommerce stores, link-in-bio pages, print-on-demand sites, and much more.
Free email marketing tool
Beautiful AI emails from a single prompt. Turn ideas into professional emails in minutes – no design or coding experience needed.
Trusted by 4+ million website owners worldwide
My experience from day one has been very smooth. From transferring my domain, setting up the WordPress websites and emails.