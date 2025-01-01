Earn up to 450 USD for your first referral. They’ll enjoy 20% off too!
Love our services? You and your friends can earn rewards when you share our services with them.
Here’s how it works
01
Refer a friend
Choose a plan that’ll work best for them or simply send them a referral link.
02
Earn your reward
Get rewarded when they buy a plan and use the services for 45+ days.
03
Get your payout
Your earnings are sent to you via PayPal, wire transfer, or Hostinger balance.
What products to refer
Web Hosting
Secure. Speedy. The way a website should be. That’s the promise of all our web hosting services.
VPS hosting
More power and control with VPS hosting. Free automatic weekly backups included.
Agency hosting
Perfect for agencies and freelancers who need more power, resources, and isolated environments.
Hostinger Horizons
Bring your vision to life. Build and launch web apps in minutes – without writing any code.
Business email
Build a brand with a professional business email. Unleash the business potential.
Website builder
Create a site or online store in 3 steps. Add a site description, let AI build it, then add the finishing touches.
Hostinger Reach
Describe your campaign idea and let AI generate an ready-to-send email in seconds - no expertise needed.
So many easy ways to refer
Send a custom link
Customize your link and share it with friends anywhere.
Invite via email
Choose a plan that’s best for them and send it via email.
Refer a client and get access PRO
Get access to your clients account when you refer a plan.
Get paid your way
PayPal or wire transfer
Get money sent to you automatically via PayPal (usually same day) or wire transfer.
Hostinger balance
Keep the money in your Hostinger balance to buy, renew, or upgrade your own subscriptions.