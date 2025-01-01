Up to 73% off hosting + AI website builder

Bring your ideas to life online

Free domain and website migration Quick setup, easy to scale 24/7 customer support
30-day money-back guarantee
Bring your ideas to life online
Recommended by WordPress.org
Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Pick your perfect plan

Pick your perfect plan and launch online in minutes with AI.
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Your online success starts here

Choose from a wide variety of products and services to grow your idea online.

Launch your idea with Horizons

Build fully functional websites and web apps by simply chatting with AI
Launch your idea with Horizons

Email marketing with Reach

Craft inbox-ready newsletters and grow your audience with an AI-powered email marketing tool
Email marketing with Reach

Find a domain that will help your business stand out

Website migration. Made simple.

Currently hosting your website elsewhere? Join the 4+ million website owners who enjoy fast, secure and reliable web hosting here at Hostinger. Our expert team will handle everything while your site stays up and running throughout. That’s right – no downtime. No data loss. No problem.

3 simple steps

Simply pick your plan, fill in the migration request form, submit it and then sit back and relax.

Fast and secure

95% of websites are migrated in under 20 minutes. The other 5% are quicker than the industry average. And, your site stays live the whole time too.

Free

Whether you have 1 website to migrate or 100, migration is free with all of our plans.

Bisi Otulana

By having both your website and emails in one centralized place, presenting a professional look becomes effortless and seamless.

Read more

Bisi Otulana

reflectionsinfocus.com

Jarrott Brown

Despite having no former experience in building websites, Hostinger offered excellent tools that made creating my first site incredibly easy.

Read more

Jarrott Brown

diplomaticlawncare.com

See everything. Control everything.
AI-POWERED

See everything. Control everything.

Keep an eye on everything that’s important to you, with our easy to use dashboard.

Designed to be easy-to-use for beginners and professionals alike, you can see at a glance how your site is performing and make adjustments, among other things.

Speed. Reliability. Efficiency.

Enjoy top-notch performance you can rely on and give your website visitors a smooth experience.

Local data centers.
Around the world.

Wherever you are in the world, your site will automatically connect to the closest data center in our global network. Extra efficiency at no extra cost.

Full speed ahead.
Whatever the traffic.

Benefit from lower response times and rapid page-loading speeds, no matter how high your site traffic spikes.

Live and kicking.
24/7.

Day and night your site is working hard. Our 99.9% uptime guarantee means your website is always available.

Total security. Complete confidence.

Secure your files with regular automatic backups and two-factor authentication
Encrypt your website traffic with unlimited SSL security certificates
Enjoy full protection from DDoS attacks with Cloudflare protected nameservers
Total security. Complete confidence.

Trusted by 4+ million website owners worldwide

Charlie Low
Charlie Low
Co-founder of Nohma

Ever since we've been with Hostinger, it's been amazing. We've not really had any issues at all and if we ever do have a question, their customer service is incredible.

Read more
Jack Bies
Jack Bies
Creative director

Hostinger’s Customer Success team goes above and beyond to understand my problem.

Read more
Jhon Ortega
Jhon Ortega
Entrepreneur

I was looking for a hosting company that is very intuitive for beginners and very well-configured for good performance.

Read more

Here to help 24/7

Access expert support whenever you need it via live chat and email
Our specialists are fluent in 8+ languages so you can be sure communication will be smooth
Spend less time waiting, our speedy support team typically responds in under 2 minutes
Here to help 24/7

Save up to 73% on your plan + get a free domain

Try risk-free. 30-day money-back guarantee.