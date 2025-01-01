A domain extension, also known as a top-level domain (tld), is the ending part of a domain name, located after the last dot. .com is the most popular tld that is widely used in web addresses.

Domain endings help people identify the site’s purpose or its geographic location. For example, a site ending with .us indicates its focus on the American public. The internet corporation for assigned names and numbers (icann), an organization maintaining tlds, divides all domain extensions into five categories: generic domain extensions (gtld), sponsored (stld), country-code (cctld), infrastructure, and test (ttld).

Combining the right website name with the perfect domain extension will provide credibility to your business, help your seo efforts, attract more visitors, and establish your brand online.