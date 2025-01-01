What is a .gmbh domain?

A .gmbh domain is a restricted top-level domain designed exclusively for companies officially registered as a GmbH – a legal entity similar to a limited liability company (LLC) in German-speaking countries. Only verified businesses with this structure can register it.

This extension adds legitimacy, reinforces your business status, and helps ensure you’re found by the right audience. Whether you’re local or global, it builds a sense of trust from the start.

Let your domain reflect the strength of your business.