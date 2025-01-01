.info domain name
₦ 44,900.00SAVE 89%₦ 4,900.00 /1st yr
Register .info domains and keep everyone informed about your products and services online.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Get a free .info domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.
Why choose .info domain?
Buying a .info domain name extension can be a simple decision. It is one of the first domains introduced as an alternative to the .com domain extension. .info is a popular top-level domain and carries credibility.
.info stands for “information”, whether that is information on your services, portfolio, company, or event. People know what to expect when visiting .info websites. It is a short and memorable domain that amplifies your brand on the internet.
What is a .info domain name used for?
.info domains are usually for running information sites because they carry a universal meaning and are globally recognized. Libraries, museums, and other institutions often choose .info domain names to build their online presence.
.info domain FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about .info domain names.