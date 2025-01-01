Put your city on the web with a .city domain

A .city domain is made for municipalities, tourism boards, or local services to represent urban life online.

.city
The domain that never sleeps

The .city domain is ideal for local governments, tourism boards, real estate companies, local news sites, service providers, and city-based blogs or directories. It’s also great for community groups and hyperlocal startups.
If your audience is tied to a location – and you want to show up in local search or build city-specific trust – .city does the job.
Why pick a .city domain name?

A .city domain instantly localizes your brand and boosts credibility with your target audience. It tells users that your website is focused on where they live, work, or travel.
It’s also a smart move for local SEO and brand positioning – especially if your ideal .com domain alternative is taken. With .city, you can get a clean, relevant domain that puts your location front and center.
