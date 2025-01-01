What is a .wf domain?

A .wf domain is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Wallis and Futuna, a French overseas territory. While it’s geographically specific, it’s also open for broader creative or functional uses.

Whether you’re building a minimalist site, launching a campaign, or just want a simple, concise domain, .wf offers flexibility and availability – especially for personalized branding.

Looking for something clean, short, and flexible? Register your .wf domain today and make your web presence unique.