What is a .pm domain?

Originally the country code for Saint Pierre and Miquelon, the .pm domain is now available for worldwide use.
It’s commonly used as a clever domain hack or abbreviation – especially for websites related to project management, post-meridiem events, or personal branding.
Why use a .pm domain name?

A .pm domain helps you stand out in a world filled with .com and .net websites. It’s short and distinctive – which means your web address is more likely to be remembered, typed correctly, and revisited.
Plus, it’s a versatile option for project managers, afternoon-focused brands, or anyone who wants a domain that feels fresh, relevant, and sharp. No regional restrictions mean it’s open to individuals, businesses, and organizations around the globe.
