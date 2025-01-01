Redefine success with a .re domain
Created specifically for the French Reunion Island, a .re top-level domain (TLD) is available to register for anyone residing in the EU countries, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein. Managed by AFNIC, the same organization that also manages .fr domains, a .re extension is a reliable and secure choice.
You will stand out from the crowd immediately with a .re domain – this domain extension is not as popular as .com or .net. This also means that you will have plenty of choices for your website name.
A .re extension is catchy and easy to remember. Most importantly, many visitors see it as an abbreviation for real estate, making it a perfect choice if you work in this industry.
Finally, if you operate in the real estate industry, you won’t need to buy separate domains to enter new English-speaking markets.