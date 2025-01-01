Redefine success with a .re domain
Whether you want to focus on Reunion Island or win over the real estate industry, a .re domain might be the perfect fit for you.
What is a .re domain?
Created specifically for the French Reunion Island, a .re top-level domain (TLD) is available to register for anyone residing in the EU countries, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein. Managed by AFNIC, the same organization that also manages .fr domains, a .re extension is a reliable and secure choice.
Why choose a .re domain?
- Stand out with a domain that’s less saturated than .com or .net
- More availability, giving you plenty of options for your perfect name
- Catchy, short, and easy to remember for visitors
- Commonly recognized as shorthand for “real estate” – ideal for property professionals
- Expand easily into English-speaking markets without buying multiple domains.
Finally, if you operate in the real estate industry, you won’t need to buy separate domains to enter new English-speaking markets.