A brand new domain for the new generation of tech-savvy creators.
What is a .cyou domain?
Short for ‘See You’, the .cyou domain extension is made for social media influencers and creative directors who want to be seen online. Whether you create award-winning animations or host live videos, you can count on .cyou when the whole world is watching.
Register a .cyou domain name today and start getting more eye on your content.
Why choose a .cyou domain?
- Short for “see you,” ideal for younger audiences and creative brands
- Open to everyone, no restrictions
- Fun, modern, and easy to remember for personal or social sites
- High availability, making it easy to secure catchy names.