Transfer a domain name in 4 simple steps:
Enter the domain name you want to transferSimply enter your domain name and click on transfer.
Prepare domain for transferUnlock the domain you want to transfer at your current registrar.
Proceed with the purchaseEnter the EPP code or domain transfer authorization code and confirm transfer.
Confirm domain transfer emailYou will receive a confirmation letter from your domain registry.
Why transfer domains to Hostinger?
No time lost
Most domain transfers include a 1 year renewal to your domain's current expiration date.
Easy domain management
Hostinger offers a wide variety of tools to satisfy advanced user and website developer needs, all in one place.
Free privacy protection
Free WHOIS privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration.
To ensure a successful domain transfer
Make sure it has been more than 60 days since the domain registration or last transfer.
Check your domain status, it should not be in Pending Delete or Redemption status.
Make sure you have access to the domain’s EPP code. Learn more about EPP
Your WHOIS privacy protection should be disabled before the transfer process.