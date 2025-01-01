Explore premium domains for sale

Set yourself up for success with a premium domain name. Discover and register yours today.

.com
₱  799.00₱  299.00
.online
₱  2,079.00₱  179.00
.shop
₱  2,079.00₱  59.00
.pro
₱  1,729.00₱  179.00
.net
₱  1,069.00₱  719.00
.xyz
₱  839.00₱  119.00
*1st year with a 2 or more years registration
Free WHOIS privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration.

Key characteristics of premium domains

High value

Due to being in high demand, premium domains hold more value than standard addresses.

Brandable

Premium domains boost credibility and can help your brand stand out.

Keyword-rich

They include relevant keywords for many industries, boosting SEO.

Memorable

Premium domains are short and concise.

Why your business deserves a premium domain

Launch smarter by starting with the right domain name.

Where the best brands begin

A premium domain strengthens your business’s online presence.

Gain trust quickly online

Premium domains look polished, professional, and credible to customers.

Bring in more visitors

With a keyword-rich domain, your website will rank higher in searches.
Why your business deserves a premium domain

Claim your premium domain in minutes

Check if your premium domain is available with our speedy search tool.
Pick your domain.
Choose an extension.
Head to checkout.
Claim your premium domain in minutes

How to craft the perfect premium domain name

Keep it short

Keep it short

Use 1–3 words for a domain that’s easy to remember.

Use familiar words

Use familiar words

Choose words people know and can easily spell.

Get to the point

Get to the point

Skip numbers, hyphens, or anything that makes your domain harder to type.

Think long term

Think long term

Remember, a premium domain is an investment.

Use keywords

Use keywords

Pick popular or relevant keywords to help people find you.

Own your brand

Own your brand

Include your brand name in your domain.

Explore our premium domain extensions list

.com

.io

.me

.net

.online

.org

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.xyz

.app

.at

.ca

.cc

.ch

.club

.co.uk

.de

View more

Premium domains FAQs

Read answers to frequently asked questions about our premium domain names.

What are premium domains?

How to get a premium domain?

Is it worth buying a premium domain name?

Who owns premium domain names?

Can I negotiate the price of a premium domain?