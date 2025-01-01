What is a .solar domain?

A .solar domain is a specialized top-level domain for websites connected to solar energy and related fields. It’s a smart choice for solar panel providers, clean energy startups, environmental blogs, and anyone promoting renewable technology.

With a .solar web address, you instantly position your brand as part of the sustainability movement. It’s a modern, focused alternative to generic extensions – helping your site reach the right audience while communicating your values more clearly.

Let your site shine with a .solar domain.