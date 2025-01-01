Expand your viewer base with a .live domain

₱  2,259.00SAVE 92%
₱  179.00 /1st yr

The perfect domain for your streaming platform or broadcasting site.

.live
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

What does a .live domain mean?

.live domains are ideal for live-streaming channels, whether for gaming, cooking, or teaching. They signal that your content is happening live and in real-time.
Register a .live domain to showcase your passion and engage with your audience through fresh, live content.
.live domain

Why choose a .live domain?

  • A .live domain clearly signals real-time content to your audience.
  • Perfect for streaming platforms in gaming, cooking, teaching, and more.
  • Builds community and engagement around your live experiences.
  • Memorable and brand-relevant – ideal for connecting across Twitch, YouTube, and beyond.
For performers and musicians, .live is the perfect marketing tool to showcase their talents, organize shows and concerts, and grow a considerable following.
.live domain

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.ai

.art

.blog

.click

.cloud

.com

.fun

.io

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.sbs

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.xyz

.academy

View more

.live domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .live domain names.

What is a .live domain?

How can I get a free .live domain?

How to purchase a .live domain?

Who uses .live domain names?

How much do .live domain names cost?

How to transfer my .live domain to Hostinger?