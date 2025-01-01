Show your roots with a .ist domain

What is a .ist domain?

The .ist domain is a location-based extension that represents Istanbul, one of the world’s most dynamic and creative cities. It’s ideal for local businesses, artists, startups, or organizations that want to highlight their connection to the city.
Whether you’re running a restaurant, a cultural project, or a personal portfolio, a .ist domain instantly places you in the heart of Istanbul.
Why register a .ist domain?

  • It’s great for anyone targeting audiences in or around the city.
  • It’s short and meaningful. It’s clean, location-specific, and easy to remember.
  • It’s ideal for tourism, culture, and business. You can use it to promote events, sell services, or share your story.
Celebrate your local identity. A .ist domain proudly connects your brand to Istanbul’s culture, energy, and reputation.
Gain local relevance with a .ist domain.
