What is a .university domain?

A .university domain is a dedicated top-level domain for educational institutions and learning-focused platforms. It’s especially useful for colleges, online course providers, research groups, and student services that want to stand out with a domain built for trust and clarity.

By using a .university extension, you create a focused, reliable identity that resonates with students, staff, and partners. Whether you’re promoting programs or building a digital campus, this domain helps you connect and grow.

Ready to elevate your academic presence? Register your .university domain today.