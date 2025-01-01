On Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, a “link in bio” refers to the hyperlink featured in the bio section of a user’s profile. A bio is where a user shares more about who they are and what they offer.

A link in bio solves many issues for users. For example, bios tend to have strict character count limits, meaning that users need to make the most of their space and are often only able to add one link.

External links in posts or captions also aren’t clickable on most social media platforms, making it difficult for users to direct their audience to their website or products.

A link in bio effectively resolves these issues, allowing users to direct their audience to blogs, products, portfolios, and more, all from one place.