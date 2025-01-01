Search for a domain name

Discover, buy and register your unique domain with our domain name search or AI domain generator

.com
₱  799.00₱  339.00
.online
₱  2,079.00₱  119.00
.shop
₱  2,079.00₱  59.00
.pro
₱  1,489.00₱  179.00
.net
₱  959.00₱  719.00
.xyz
₱  839.00₱  119.00
*1st year na may 2 o higit pang taon na pagpaparehistro
Free WHOIS privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration.

Already have a domain?

Transfer it

Choose from the most popular domains

.com

Build trust with this best-known domain.

₱  799.00SAVE 58%
₱  339.00 /year
.online

It’s a great alternative to .com. Broad, generic and univer...

₱  2,079.00SAVE 94%
₱  119.00 /year
.shop

Show your clients you do business in the .shop.

₱  2,079.00SAVE 97%
₱  59.00 /year
.io

Show your clients you do business in the .io.

₱  3,509.00SAVE 46%
₱  1,909.00 /year
.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

₱  959.00SAVE 94%
₱  59.00 /year
.xyz

Unique and trending domain for your successful business.

₱  839.00SAVE 86%
₱  119.00 /year
.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

₱  1,489.00SAVE 88%
₱  179.00 /year
.cloud

Show your clients you do business in the .cloud.

₱  1,189.00SAVE 90%
₱  119.00 /year

6 things to remember before you buy domains

Keep it short

Keep it short

Try to keep your domain name under three words. This makes it easier to read and remember.

Less is more

Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words – they make domains harder to type and recall.

Include your brand name

Include your brand name

Use your brand name or relevant keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

Check availability

Check availability

Search for your desired domain to see if it’s available. Remember to also check that it hasn’t been trademarked.

Think locally

Think locally

If .com is taken, try a country-specific extension like .co.uk, .us, or .pk for better regional targeting.

Act fast

Act fast

Great domains sell quickly – search and secure yours today to get your project or business online.

Protect your privacy – for free

When you register a domain, your personal information is usually available on public databases such as WHOIS.
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
At Hostinger, WHOIS privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration. This keeps your personal information hidden from third parties.
Domain Name Search
Protect your privacy – for free

Purchased a Domain Already? Transfer It to Hostinger Today

Manage your website domain at Hostinger by quickly transferring it from your current registrar – it only takes a few clicks.
Transfer your domain
Purchased a Domain Already? Transfer It to Hostinger Today

Register a Domain Name For Free

Most of Hostinger's web hosting packages come with free domains. You can get popular generic top-level domain names like .com, .net, .org, and other extensions for free.
Domain Name Search
Register a Domain Name For Free

Why buy domain names at Hostinger?

Find the perfect domain name and get online in minutes with a trusted provider used by millions worldwide.

24/7 live support

Need help? Reach out to our Customer Success team anytime.

Trusted domain registrar

Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 300 domain extensions.

Quick setup, easy management

Register your domain in just a few clicks – no technical skills needed.

The future is .online

Buy a domain name that lets the world know you’re always online.

Build an online brand

Your domain makes your brand stand out and also captures the essence of your website. Use the domain finder to register a .online web address and let people know that you’re creating a modern site or next-generation tech-driven company.

Affordable, available, unique

A .online domain name is a new top-level domain name for your site which communicates that your brand is not tied to a specific region but is ready for a global audience. What’s more, since it is a new extension, you’re much more likely to find an available domain name that isn't already registered to another company or a specific domain name that would be too expensive.
The future is .online

.xyz domain names are always available

This unique extension can help you successfully pass the domain name availability check.

Stand out from the crowd

The right domain names are not always the most expensive or popular ones. The main concern when choosing domain names is to make sure that they will stand out on the Internet. A .xyz domain will almost always be available and it’s memorable too.

Dream domains at a great price

Use our domain checker tool to find out if your dream website name is available. You could become the registered owner of that domain for a great price today.
.xyz domain names are always available

Explore the Possibilities from Our TLD List

.app

.at

.ca

.cc

.ch

.club

.co.uk

.com

.de

.dev

.es

.in

.info

.io

.it

.me

.mx

.net

.online

.org

Domain Name Search FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our domain checker tool.

What is a domain name?

Why do I need to buy a domain name?

How to Search for a Perfect Website Name?

Once I register a domain, can I change it later?

How long does a domain name registration last?

Do I Need to Add www When Using Domain Checker?

How Do You Check If a Domain Name Is Available?

What are the requirements to buy domain names at Hostinger?

I already purchased a domain name. Can I transfer it to Hostinger?

What are TLDs, ccTLDs, and gTLDs?

How long does it take to register a domain name?

How Do I Get a Free Domain?

What if the Website Name Is Unavailable?

What is privacy protection?

What’s the difference between .com, .net, .org, and .info?

What’s the difference between a domain name and web hosting?