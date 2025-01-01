Search for a domain name

6 things to remember before you buy domains

Keep it short

Keep it short

While there is no minimum length for domain registration, we recommend buying a domain name that’s under three words long. Longer website names are harder to read and won't stand out.

Less is more

Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and easily misspelled words in your domains. Complex elements make website names much harder to reach and remember.

Include your brand name

Include your brand name

A great address for your website should include your brand or the target keywords for your niche. A search result with a keyword in your site URL will offer better brand recognition and increase your website’s traffic.

Domain availability search

Domain availability search

Start by doing a domain name search to check if a domain name is available. Remember to also check it has not been trademarked.

Think locally

Think locally

While it’s ideal to purchase a website name with .com, due to their popularity, a .com TLD can often be unavailable. Consider registering a country-specific extension like .co.uk, .us, or .pk if you target a particular country.

Act fast

Act fast

The best website names are quickly taken. Don’t miss out on the perfect one – do a domain search and buy domain names to start your online projects today.

Protect your privacy – for free

When you register a domain, your personal information is usually available on public databases such as WHOIS.
But it doesn't have to be that way.
At Hostinger, WHOIS privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration. This keeps your personal information hidden from third parties.
Domain Name Search
Protect your privacy – for free

