You can buy cheap domain names for only US$ 0.99 at Hostinger through a simple process: check the desired name’s availability with our domain checker, add it to the cart, and complete your payment.

During the registration process, you’ll need to insert your contact information. After that, you will get an email to confirm your new domain ownership.

You can also secure a free domain name when you get one of our Premium or Business Shared hosting plans for 12 months or longer.