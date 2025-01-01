Cheap domain names
Buy a domain name for only Rs.299. Increase your online presence and save money today.
Cheap domains with premium features
Easy domain name registration
24/7 expert support team
Automatic renewals
Free domain privacy protection
Grab Rs.299 domain deals and more with Hostinger
Numerous Cheap Domain Extensions
Whether you’re creating a business website or a custom email, your new domain is only a click away. From .online to .xyz domains, we offer the cheapest domain registration prices for popular extensions.
Reputable domain registrar
Hostinger is certified by ICANN, a non-profit organisation regulating domain name registration services. In accrediting domain name registrars, ICANN confirms that individuals or business entities can trust them when looking to purchase domains.
More than a domain provider
Hostinger offers more than Rs.299 domain registration services. We also provide top-quality web hosting services to help you build your entire online presence. With our hosting service, you can create a professional email address, a website, an online store, and everything else in between.