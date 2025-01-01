Cheap domain names

Buy a domain name for only Rs.299. Increase your online presence and save money today.

.com
Rs.  3,999Rs.  1,699
.online
Rs.  9,799Rs.  599
.shop
Rs.  9,799Rs.  299
.pro
Rs.  6,999Rs.  899
.net
Rs.  4,499Rs.  3,490
.pt
Rs.  5,299Rs.  5,299
*1st year with a 2 or more years registration
A free privacy protection is included with every eligible domain

Already have a domain?

Transfer it

Cheap domains with premium features

Easy domain name registration

It’s pretty simple to register domain names: choose the right name for your needs, proceed to the checkout, and submit your contact information. Your new web address will be live in no time.

24/7 expert support team

Our Customer Success agents will help buy or manage your domains. We have 24/7 live chat support and a comprehensive knowledge base for self-learning.
Automatic renewals

Save time with auto-renewals. Within 30 days of the domain’s expiration date, this feature will automatically charge you and extend the registration period.

Free domain privacy protection

As one of the most reputable domain registrars, your security is our top concern. Most generic top-level domains come with free WHOIS Privacy Protection to hide your information in public databases and prevent cyber security incidents.
Grab Rs.299 domain deals and more with Hostinger

Numerous Cheap Domain Extensions

Whether you’re creating a business website or a custom email, your new domain is only a click away. From .online to .xyz domains, we offer the cheapest domain registration prices for popular extensions.

Reputable domain registrar

Hostinger is certified by ICANN, a non-profit organisation regulating domain name registration services. In accrediting domain name registrars, ICANN confirms that individuals or business entities can trust them when looking to purchase domains.

More than a domain provider

Hostinger offers more than Rs.299 domain registration services. We also provide top-quality web hosting services to help you build your entire online presence. With our hosting service, you can create a professional email address, a website, an online store, and everything else in between.

Get a Free Top-Level Domain With Premium Web Hosting for 12 Months

Get a free domain

Cheap domain names FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our cheap domain registration.

