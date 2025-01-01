A website builder is a tool that enables you to create a website easily without designing or coding experience. With a drag-and-drop website editor and ready-to-use templates, you can build your online presence quickly and easily – for a blog, a portfolio, an eCommerce shop, and any other website type.

Hostinger Website Builder is a complete suite that includes an AI website creation feature, multiple customisation options, a free domain name, and built-in marketing and SEO tools. This means you can build websites without too much effort or time – perfect for beginners or business owners who want to get online fast.