Restaurant website builder

It depends on the platform you choose. If you want to save time and money, look for an all-in-one solution like Hostinger Website Builder.

Starting at just Rs.599/mo, our yearly Premium website builder plans include web hosting, free emails, and a free domain name for the first year.

However, if you want full access to our suite of AI tools, opt for the Business website builder plan, which is available from just Rs.799/mo. You can generate captivating images and engaging content, optimize your site for search engines, predict user behavior, and more.

If you’re not satisfied with our service, easily request a full refund within 30 days of your purchase. With Hostinger, your investment is risk-free.