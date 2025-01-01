AI business name generator – stand out with a unique name
Generate business name ideas in 3 steps
1. Describe your brandEnter relevant keywords based on your niche or industry to get AI-generated business name ideas.
2. Pick a suitable nameSelect a brandable business name that represents your company most accurately.
3. Register your domainRun a domain name availability check and secure a web address for your chosen business name.
Building a world-class brand starts with a name
Latest AI technology
Unique name suggestions
Domain search integration
How to come up with catchy business names?
Choose a relevant name
New businesses can benefit greatly from having a self-explanatory company name and brand identity. For instance, customers instantly know that Domino’s Pizza is a pizzeria just by its name.
Keep it short and simple
When brainstorming business names, make sure they are easy for your target audience to spell and remember. This helps you establish a top-of-mind brand that sticks in customers’ heads for years.
Combine multiple words into one
It’s always a great idea to blend existing words together. Netflix is a great example of this practice – the streaming provider cleverly combines the terms internet and flicks.
Draw inspiration from other sources
Don’t be ashamed to take inspiration from folklore, pop culture references, or even other businesses. Nike is the goddess of victory in Greek mythology, which inspired the multinational brand.
Use a name generator
Once you have some ideas together, let Hostinger AI business name generator do the heavy lifting. All you have to do is describe your business with relevant keywords, and our AI generator will provide multiple options.