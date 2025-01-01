Whois domain lookup

Find out everything you need to know about a domain name, from its availability to WHOIS information.

Buy a Domain
Transfer domain
Check domain name availability

Check domain name availability

Hostinger’s WHOIS search tool helps check whether your desired domain name is available. If yes, go to our domain checker and buy it for your website while you still can.

Find a domain name owner

Find a domain name owner

If your desired domain name is taken, use our WHOIS lookup service to find all publicly available information about the current registrar and website owner. You can then contact them and offer to buy a domain.

See the domain expiration date

See the domain expiration date

Find out when a domain name is due to expire. This will provide you the opportunity to grab a great domain as soon as it becomes available if the current owner decides not to renew.

What is the Whois lookup tool?

Hostinger’s WHOIS lookup tool shows the latest data registered on the official WHOIS domain database. With it, you can get information about the domain's registrant as many times as you want for free.

How does it work?

Whenever someone registers a domain name, they have to submit their information to ICANN. As some of this information is available on the public WHOIS database, you can access it using our lookup services.
What is the Whois lookup tool?

Whois FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about the WHOIS lookup database.

What is the whois database?

What is whois privacy?

Is the whois checker tool free to use?

How to use the whois data search tool?

How to update your whois information?

Why are some whois entries hidden?

What is the process for hiding whois information?

Can the whois search tool be used to register domains?