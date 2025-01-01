Whois domain lookup
Find out everything you need to know about a domain name, from its availability to WHOIS information.
Check domain name availability
Hostinger’s WHOIS search tool helps check whether your desired domain name is available. If yes, go to our domain checker and buy it for your website while you still can.
Find a domain name owner
If your desired domain name is taken, use our WHOIS lookup service to find all publicly available information about the current registrar and website owner. You can then contact them and offer to buy a domain.
See the domain expiration date
Find out when a domain name is due to expire. This will provide you the opportunity to grab a great domain as soon as it becomes available if the current owner decides not to renew.
What is the Whois lookup tool?
Hostinger’s WHOIS lookup tool shows the latest data registered on the official WHOIS domain database. With it, you can get information about the domain's registrant as many times as you want for free.
How does it work?
Whenever someone registers a domain name, they have to submit their information to ICANN. As some of this information is available on the public WHOIS database, you can access it using our lookup services.
Whois FAQs
