Dino Valdez Co-founder of RSNL Creative

If the customer comes to us, they usually want us to give them the best solution. When that happens, 99% of the time, we build a WordPress site for them on Hostinger.

Read the full story

Dino Valdez

Co-founder of RSNL Creative | rsnlcreative.com

James Leaver Marketing manager of Sureshot Brewery

Hostinger has been super reliable. We’ve pulled big sales off of the back of the website, and consistent reliability has been key. It helped us put a lot of traffic through the site. I don’t think there’s ever been downtime.

Read the full story

James Leaver

Marketing manager of Sureshot Brewery | sureshotbrew.com

Douglas Souza Co-founder of Coletivo Estudio

We saw immediate security improvements after moving to Hostinger, which convinced us to migrate all of our clients.

Read the full story

Douglas Souza

Co-founder of Coletivo Estudio | coletivoestudio.com.br

Ultra-fast performance

Deliver better user experience, improve search engine rankings, and boost your conversion rates with faster load times.
Enjoy a stable performance with LiteSpeed web servers and the LSCWP Cache plugin.
Speed up your website by up to 40% using Hostinger CDN. Features include code minification, data centre rerouting, and auto image optimisation.
Enable Object Cache and make your website 3x faster.
Experience reduced latency and fast data transfer with IPv6 and HTTP/3.
Ultra-Fast Performance
Speed test results of our Hostinger US test site came back with a worldwide average of a blazing fast 143 ms, which ranks them as one of our A+ top tier hosts!

If you have a small business website, an online store, or a growing blog, your website can easily handle sudden traffic spikes.

The average loading time of my fully-fledged landing page was a phenomenal 1.56s, and uptime over a few months of testing was upwards of 99.99%, exactly as promised.

Managed Hosting for WordPress

Unlock the full potential of your WordPress sites with our feature-packed hosting.
Create a staging site in one click for seamless testing.
Receive update notifications for your WordPress version, themes, and plugins.
Automated daily or weekly backups to safekeep your website files.
Access advanced tools – WP-CLI, SSH access, Git integration, and PHP version control.
Managed Hosting for WordPress
I've been a web developer for 20 years. I trust Hostinger to host my clients' websites. It's so easy to set up and deploy websites on their control panel.

Never had an issue, the dashboard is top-notch. I use Hostinger for my digital marketing agency, with 100+ clients hosted on their servers.

The fast speed, control panel, and anti-malware are excellent. The service is great, with many features that other companies don’t offer.

Reliable security features

Our automated malware checker identifies and eliminates harmful files.
Shield your website from all kinds of threats with a superior web application firewall.
DDoS countermeasures protect your site by repelling malicious traffic.
Reliable Security Features
Hostinger proved itself a reliable web hosting service. In fact, our test site didn't go down once during the 14-day observation period.

Plans include SSL certificates and all servers have an advanced security module to protect your data.

With DDoS protection, auto-updates, automatic website backups, and other security measures, you can rest assured that your website is secured.

Publish content faster with WordPress AI tools

Create websites effortlessly with our AI technology.
Easy to start. Describe your idea and get a fully functional site from a single prompt.
Save money. No need to hire expensive writers to launch your site.
Save time. Stop staring at a blank page – get your creative juices flowing with AI.
Stay online. Our AI troubleshooter detects and fixes most common website errors.
Publish content faster with WordPress AI tools

WordPress made simple

Whether it’s an eCommerce site or a blog, get your dream WordPress website ready in no time.
Free 1-click WordPress installation.
Tailor the site to your liking with our recommended themes and plugins.
Use the Hostinger WordPress plugin to assist your website-building process.
WordPress made simple
The panel is very intuitive. Installing WordPress is very simple, as well as creating subdomains, managing files, and activating SSL.

I can manage all the things I need from just one place, and how easy it's to configure everything. I moved all my websites to Hostinger.

Even if you are not tech-savvy, Hostinger control panel is easy to navigate and makes managing your website a breeze.

Fast-responding customer support

Have questions? Contact our Customer Success team and get instant support.
Receive professional guidance from our in-house WordPress experts.
Nobody likes waiting – our average response time is under 3 minutes.
Our agents live across the globe and speak over 10 languages.
Fast-responding customer support
They are the best when it comes to ease of use and definitely the best immediate support you receive compared to others.

Hostinger has been the best web hosting provider I've used. What sets it apart is its exceptional customer support.

Hostinger’s hosting and website management software are excellent. These are only surpassed by the quality of their support.

Free WordPress website migration

You’re one click away from transferring your WordPress site to Hostinger.
Request a site migration via hPanel, our control panel, and we’ll handle the rest.
Sit back and relax – our dedicated migration team will ensure a smooth transition.
Expect your website to be fully migrated within 24 hours.
Free WordPress website migration

We contribute to the WordPress community

We believe in the power of WordPress and strive to make it accessible to anyone. To show our commitment, we contribute 5% of our resources to the Five for the Future pledge. Additionally, we support the success of WordCamps by sponsoring WordCamp events in the US, Europe, and Asia.
We Contribute to the WordPress Community

All-inclusive Hosting for WordPress

Access all the resources you need in one web hosting account.

Free SSL certificate

Free SSL certificate

Hosting multiple sites? Enjoy unlimited free SSL certificates to ensure their security.

Business email address

Business email address

Register up to 100 domain-specific email addresses at no cost.

WP-CLI and SSH

WP-CLI and SSH

Effortlessly manage your site on the go using WP-CLI, SSH, and SFTP.

Access management

Access management

Give your clients the access they need to your hosting platform.

Content delivery network

Content delivery network

Boost website speed and deliver content faster to your global audience.

99.9% uptime guarantee

99.9% uptime guarantee

Stay online at all times – our web hosting service comes with a 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Hosting for WordPress FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about our managed hosting for WordPress.

What Makes WordPress Special?

What is managed Hosting for WordPress?

What Are the CPU, RAM, Inode and Disk Limits of Hosting for WordPress Plans?

Is a WordPress Hosting Plan Expensive?

What are the differences between Hosting for WordPress and general hosting services?

Do I need hosting for WordPress?

How do I secure my Hosting for WordPress?

How can I transfer my website to Hostinger’s Hosting for WordPress plan?

How to Build a WordPress Website?