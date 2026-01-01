Free AI domain name generator

Use our free AI domain name generator to find unique names for your website or brand, and claim your perfect domain in seconds.

Tips

Generate the best domain name suggestions in 4 steps

1. Find your keywords

Brainstorm the words that define your brand, niche, or location. A strong keyword is the secret ingredient to a great domain name.

2. Use the AI generator for domain names

3. Select and secure your domain instantly

4. Launch your idea

Get creative with alternative domain name extensions

Don't panic if the .com domain is taken. You can still choose powerful extensions to find a name that defines your brand and niche even better.

.com is still king

It's the globally recognized standard. If available, always secure the .com to maximize customer trust and minimize traffic loss.

.net and .io for tech

Use .net if your brand is web-based ("network"). Meanwhile, .io is highly popular for modern startups, services, and developers.

.org for trust

Widely associated with non-profits, information, and community. It instantly conveys a trustworthy and reliable source.

.store or .shop

Launch your ecommerce site with the proper signal. These extensions immediately tell visitors you’re open for online business.

.co and local TLDs

.co is a short, modern alternative to .com. Use country-specific TLDs like .us to target a local or national audience clearly.

.me, .site, or .online

Perfect for personal branding. Use these to build a portfolio, a consultant website, or a flexible online presence.

Everything you need at no extra cost.

AI-powered domain ideas
24/7 expert support
Free domain (with annual hosting plans)
Free WHOIS management
Domain privacy protection
Fast, reliable registration

So, you secured your domain name. What's next?

Here are the four essential steps to turn your name into a business.
Build your website

Build your website

Create your website in minutes – not days. Choose a designer-made template or let our AI website builder create your high-converting site from a simple prompt.

Get your hosting plan

Get your hosting plan

A domain needs a fast, secure home. Choose a web hosting plan with 99.9% uptime and speed. A free domain is included for one year with eligible annual plans.

Get a professional email

Get a professional email

Build trust instantly with a domain-based email. All hosting plans include a business email account, or you can upgrade to Google Workspace.

Generate a custom logo

Generate a custom logo

Complete your brand look. Use our AI logo generator to create a unique logo that shapes your professional identity right away.

Try more free domain tools

Domain name search

Use our domain name search tool to locate an available domain quickly. Once you find the one, secure and register it right away.

Check domain availability

Find domain extensions

Search across all extensions (TLDs) to find a unique domain that matches your business vision.

Explore TLDs

WHOIS domain lookup

Find the owner, registrar, and key registration details for any domain quickly and accurately.

Lookup domain

Get the essential facts about domain names

Access our tutorials to learn everything about domain names, strategy, and next steps.
How to choose a domain name that will stand out + what to avoid

How to choose a domain name that will stand out + what to avoid

Read more
How much does a domain name cost in 2026 + Can I get one for free

How much does a domain name cost in 2026 + Can I get one for free

Read more
I bought a domain, now what? 6 steps to follow after purchasing a domain

I bought a domain, now what? 6 steps to follow after purchasing a domain

Read more

