VPS hosting
Gain complete control with VPS hosting
Trusted by over 3 million customers worldwide
Choose the Best VPS Hosting Plan for Your Projects
NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors
300 Mb/s network
Backups and snapshots
We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and everything has been very stable.
1-click software installer for your virtual server
Visit our knowledge base to find all available VPS templates.
Operating systems
Select from a range of popular Linux-based operating systems for your virtual servers, and we'll perform the automatic installation on your behalf.
Control panels and apps
Manage your virtual space with an intuitive control panel and install your preferred web applications in minutes.
Firewall and DDoS protection
Ask Kodee
Browser terminal
Scalable VPS hosting
I purchased a VPS a while back and have never faced any downtime. The support team is fast and helpful as well
We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and it has been very stable. The support team has been quite helpful over the years when we have needed guidance for improving our website experience and operation. We are very happy with the overall experience.
Data centres worldwide
Easy VPS management: Install software instantly
Our VPS hosting solutions support various operating systems, control panels, and applications – simply choose one and install it in a few clicks.