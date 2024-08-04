Don't miss the Black Friday deals
Rock-solid performance, ready to deploy

Access popular Linux distros, control panels, and apps. Get up and running in minutes with smooth one-click installation.

Equipped for every project

Whatever you're building or testing, our affordable VPS hosting and extensive customization options adapt to your needs.

AI and LLM apps

AI and LLM apps

Create chatbots, image recognition systems, and AI-powered apps for limitless customization and full root access.
Web apps

Web apps

Build and test your own web applications in a solid development environment, on a scalable virtual server.
Open-source applications

Open-source applications

Deploy and run open-source tools seamlessly, including apps like Grafana, n8n, WordPress, Docker, and many more.
High-traffic websites or ecommerce

High-traffic websites or ecommerce

Get reliable performance, fast loading times, and the ability to handle traffic spikes without crashes.
AI and LLM apps

Trusted by 4M+ users. Recommended by industry leaders

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha
March 3, 2025

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin
April 14, 2025

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel
April 26, 2025

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar
May 30, 2025

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain
June 26, 2025

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman
November 5, 2024

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K
August 4, 2024

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

cybernews.com
cybernews.com
August 13, 2025

Hostinger VPS is my #1 VPS hosting for Europe, especially for those looking for quick response times and pristine performance.

zdnet.com
zdnet.com
June 18, 2025

The control panel is straightforward, so even if you're not super tech-savvy, you'll find it easy to manage your server.

cnet.com
cnet.com
May 2, 2025

Hostinger offers unmanaged VPS hosting: easy-to-use site-building and server management tools, plus excellent server performance and security.

hostadvice.com
hostadvice.com
July 30, 2025

The CPU is fast and responsive, the memory handles large data transfers smoothly, and network speeds are more than enough for most business or personal projects.

thishosting.rock
thishosting.rock
February 4, 2025

Hostinger’s VPS hosting is a solid choice for users looking for a budget-friendly yet reliable solution. It offers excellent performance, full root access, and scalability at an affordable price.

mamboserver.com
mamboserver.com
February 4, 2025

Hostinger VPS offers a solid mix of affordability, performance, and flexibility, making it excellent for those who need more power than shared hosting.

Manage your VPS with AI

Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – is here to help with all your server management needs. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee is ready to answer your VPS-related queries instantly and execute commands via chat.
Manage your VPS with AI

Monitor server health

Keep an eye on your VPS performance. Get details about CPU, memory, and disk usage to address issues early.

Manage security

Set up and update firewall rules, SSH keys, and reverse DNS to keep your server safe, accessible, and securely managed.

Handle backups and snapshot

Create backups and snapshots to keep your data safe, and quickly restore your VPS directly from chat.

Richard Neville Founder

The interface is really clear, and the instructions are simple and easy to understand. The server never stumbles, and everything I want to do is possible.

Read more

Richard Neville

Founder | bookwise.io

VPS management made easy

Managed firewall

Managed firewall

Built-in firewall management protects your VPS environment from attacks and malicious traffic.

DDoS protection

DDoS protection

Wanguard DDoS filtering prevents harmful traffic and maintains a lag-free user experience.

Hostinger API MCP server

Hostinger API MCP server

Integrate Hostinger’s API with AI tools using the MCP for real-time control and data access.

Browser terminal

Browser terminal

Access your VPS as root in one click and run commands with our browser terminal.

Docker Compose manager

Docker Compose manager

Effortlessly manage Docker Compose projects with visual control or simple AI prompts.

Full root access

Full root access

Customize and manage your VPS environment with unrestricted administrative control.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

