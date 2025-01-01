Laravel VPS hosting

Hostinger users can simply choose the Ubuntu 22.04 with Laravel template during their VPS onboarding process. This template also comes with CloudPanel – once you log in as administrator, click your VPS domain → File Manager → Add New → Upload file. Select your project files and click Open.

For a more detailed guide, follow our tutorial on how to deploy a Laravel project to your VPS. If you want to host Laravel with another operating system, the tutorial also explains how to install it manually.