Don’t miss the New Year’s Sale deals!
Explore
Up to 63% off

Hytale server hosting

Bring your world to life

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
CA$  7.69 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Hytale game server hosting

Make a move with our New Year’s sale

61% OFF
Game Panel 1
CA$  19.59
CA$  7.69 /mo
Limited time deal
Get 24 months for CA$ 184.56 (regular price CA$ 470.16). Renews at CA$ 13.99/mo.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
58% OFF
Game Panel 2
CA$  25.09
CA$  10.49 /mo
Limited time deal
Get 24 months for CA$ 251.76 (regular price CA$ 602.16). Renews at CA$ 18.19/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
63% OFF
Game Panel 4
CA$  41.89
CA$  15.39 /mo
Limited time deal
Get 24 months for CA$ 369.36 (regular price CA$ 1,005.36). Renews at CA$ 34.89/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
63% OFF
Game Panel 8
CA$  83.69
CA$  30.69 /mo
Limited time deal
Get 24 months for CA$ 736.56 (regular price CA$ 2,008.56). Renews at CA$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
61% OFF
Game Panel 1
CA$  19.59
CA$  7.69 /mo
Limited time deal
Get 24 months for CA$ 184.56 (regular price CA$ 470.16). Renews at CA$ 13.99/mo.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
58% OFF
Game Panel 2
CA$  25.09
CA$  10.49 /mo
Limited time deal
Get 24 months for CA$ 251.76 (regular price CA$ 602.16). Renews at CA$ 18.19/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
63% OFF
Game Panel 4
CA$  41.89
CA$  15.39 /mo
Limited time deal
Get 24 months for CA$ 369.36 (regular price CA$ 1,005.36). Renews at CA$ 34.89/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
63% OFF
Game Panel 8
CA$  83.69
CA$  30.69 /mo
Limited time deal
Get 24 months for CA$ 736.56 (regular price CA$ 2,008.56). Renews at CA$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Mod support
DDoS protection
Full root access
One-click installation
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free weekly backups
Data centers worldwide
Host multiple games
AMD EPYC processors
Mod support
DDoS protection
Full root access
One-click installation
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free weekly backups
Data centers worldwide
Host multiple games
AMD EPYC processors

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Your world, your rules

Hytale is built around creativity and exploration, letting players shape their own worlds, stories, and gameplay experiences. Hosting your own server gives you full control over world generation, player access, and game settings so you can create the exact experience you want.

Install mods, experiment with custom content, or run a private server just for friends. With Hostinger’s Game Panel, managing your Hytale server is simple, flexible, and designed for both beginners and advanced users.
Hytale server management panel

Reliable Hytale server hosting for multiplayer adventures

Run your Hytale server on modern infrastructure designed to deliver stable performance, fast load times, and uninterrupted gameplay.

Customized gameplay

Full root access gives you complete control over your Hytale server. Customize world settings, manage players, and prepare for future modding and server expansions as the game evolves.

Hytale server customization

Optimal performance

Your Hytale server runs on high-performance AMD processors with NVMe storage, ensuring smooth gameplay even during intense exploration and multiplayer sessions.

High-performance VPS hardware

Scalable resources

Easily upgrade your VPS resources as your Hytale world grows. Add more RAM or CPU power whenever you need to support more players or larger worlds.

Scalable VPS resources

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Host your Hytale server close to your players

Choose from multiple data center locations across Europe, North America, Asia, and South America to reduce latency and improve the multiplayer experience.

Picking a server location near your player base helps ensure faster connections, smoother gameplay, and more responsive world interactions.

Image
Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Simple server management

Manage your Hytale server through an intuitive Game Panel that lets you start, stop, update, and monitor your server without using the command line.

Secure hosting environment

Your VPS is isolated and protected, giving your Hytale server a stable and secure environment for long-term gameplay and community hosting.

Easy upgrades and updates

As Hytale continues to evolve, you can quickly update your server or scale your resources to stay ready for new content and features.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Hytale server hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about hosting a Hytale server.

What is Hytale server hosting?

How do I set up a Hytale server on Hostinger?

What are the system requirements for hosting a Hytale server?

Can I move my existing Hytale server to Hostinger?

How much does it cost to host a Hytale server?

What support options are available for Hytale server hosting?

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.