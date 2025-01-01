Black Friday: Get extra months free

Print on demand website

Create a store and start selling custom products

Skip inventory and shipping logistics. Design, sell, and run your merch business from a single dashboard.

30-day money-back guarantee
Print on demand website

Don't miss the Black Friday deals

24/7 support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

Business Website Builder
Get 48 months for CA$ 191.52 (regular price CA$ 1,295.52). Renews at CA$ 23.99/mo.
CA$  26.99SAVE 85%
CA$  3.99 /mo

+ months free

Business Website Builder
CA$  26.99SAVE 85%
CA$  3.99 /mo

+ months free

Get 48 months for CA$ 191.52 (regular price CA$ 1,295.52). Renews at CA$ 23.99/mo.
Free domain (CA$ 13.99 value)
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Create up to 50 websites
See all features
Included in your plan
Free domain (CA$ 13.99 value)
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Create up to 50 websites
Sell up to 1000 products and services, schedule appointments
Sell custom merch with built-in Printful integration
Offer 100+ payment methods to reach more customers
Keep 100% of your profits with zero transaction fees
Turn clicks into customers with a link in bio
Drive sales with custom discount codes and gift cards
Grow faster with tools for SEO, email, and marketing your business
Track performance with live analytics
Build your store in minutes with AI Website Builder
Upload images and generate descriptions with AI product generator
Design your brand identity fast with AI logo maker
Create and send email campaigns with AI in a few clicks
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Why launch your custom product store with Hostinger

Launch in minutes

Launch in minutes

Create a fully branded merch store in minutes with Hostinger AI Builder and Printful integration.

Zero upfront costs

Zero upfront costs

Only pay when you make a sale, and keep 100% of the profits. We don’t charge transaction fees.

Sell anything from t-shirts to posters

Sell anything from t-shirts to posters

Choose from hundreds of premium products, each with built-in quality control you can trust.

Hands‑free fulfillment

Hands‑free fulfillment

Printful prints, packs, and ships every order worldwide. You never have to touch a box or hold pricey inventory.

Create your print on demand store in 3 easy steps

1. Build your site and connect Printful

1. Build your site and connect Printful

Build your website with AI Builder or choose a designer-made ecommerce template – no coding needed.
2. Create your products

2. Create your products

Upload your artwork and choose from 400+ premium products, including t-shirts, mugs, and phone cases. Customize the details, set your price, and start selling. Want to test it first? Order a sample.
3. Start selling

3. Start selling

Printful takes care of the printing and shipping every time you make a sale, all in your store’s name. No inventory, no shipping hassle, and no extra fees.
1. Build your site and connect Printful

Your online success starts here

Start selling online faster with AI

Build your brand in minutes with AI tools that do the heavy lifting for you. Instantly generate a high-converting online store, optimize it with smart SEO suggestions, and create a unique logo that reflects your business, all without lifting a finger.
Create with AI
Start selling online faster with AI

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Make sure your store reaches the right customers with marketing integrations including Google Ads and Meta Pixel. Our built-in SEO tools will help you show up where it counts.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create email campaigns effortlessly

With Hostinger Reach, you can build all-in-one email campaigns, keeping your subscribers up to date with your store.

Create email campaigns effortlessly

Start now

Start building, start selling

Print on demand FAQ

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about print on demand.

What is print on demand?

What is better: Dropshipping or print on demand?

Is print on demand still profitable?

What is the best print on demand website?

How to start a print on demand business?

Do you need a license for print on demand?

Do you need inventory for print on demand?

Do I need to ship POD products?