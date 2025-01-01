Dropshipping lets you sell products online without holding any inventory. When someone places an order in your store, it's automatically sent to a third-party supplier who ships the product directly to your customer.

Print on demand is a form of dropshipping, as it doesn’t require the seller to hold inventory – the supplier handles shipping and logistics.

Print on demand is perfect for anyone looking to sell custom products and build a unique brand. There’s no need to worry about inventory or upfront costs. It’s ideal for influencers, artists, and companies who want to sell merch or custom products online.