Web hosting is a service that makes your website available on the internet. The hosting service provides a secure online space to store your website’s files: the code, images, text, and other content. Simply put, you need a hosting plan to make your site up and accessible for everyone.

The most popular website hosting services for both personal and business use include:

Shared hosting . Multiple websites are hosted on a single server, and each user gets a certain amount of storage space and resources. It is the most affordable hosting solution, making it an excellent choice for beginners and bloggers.

. Multiple websites are hosted on a single server, and each user gets a certain amount of storage space and resources. It is the most affordable hosting solution, making it an excellent choice for beginners and bloggers. WordPress hosting . It works similarly to shared hosting. The difference is, Managed hosting for WordPress companies offer plenty of tools and features to optimize your WordPress website for speed and performance, and facilitate site maintenance.

. It works similarly to shared hosting. The difference is, Managed hosting for WordPress companies offer plenty of tools and features to optimize your WordPress website for speed and performance, and facilitate site maintenance. VPS hosting . This type of web hosting service divides a physical server into several virtual machines, powering each user with dedicated resources and full root access. Virtual private server (VPS) hosting plans are more geared toward tech-savvy users who need more power and control.

. This type of web hosting service divides a physical server into several virtual machines, powering each user with dedicated resources and full root access. Virtual private server (VPS) hosting plans are more geared toward tech-savvy users who need more power and control. Cloud hosting. In this setup, websites run on multiple virtual servers, reducing possible downtime and hardware failure. Cloud hosting plans are ideal if you need stable website uptime and performance, for example, if you are a freelancer web developer with many clients.

Here at Hostinger, we offer Managed web hosting service with LiteSpeed technology. With this service, we help manage all the technical aspects of running your website, including server maintenance, security updates, backups, and more. This allows you to focus on your business or content creation without worrying about technical details. If you start with a Premium plan, you get a domain and hosting package with a website builder, a 1-click WordPress installer, plenty of NVMe SSD storage, unmetered bandwidth, and more, at a truly unbeatable price.

You can upgrade to cloud hosting plans if you need more power, or choose VPS plans when you’re ready for a self-managed hosting solution.

Still unsure about the best website hosting plan for your needs? Read our tutorial on how to choose a web hosting plan for an in-depth comparison.