Find answers to frequently asked questions about payment methods.
How do you ensure payments are secure?
Payment security is our top priority. Encrypted payment details are stored in an external vault separate from our system. The vault has the highest PCI-DSS Level 1 compliance to ensure the highest security standards are met.
What is your refund policy?
We offer a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information, please view our refund policy.
Having issues making a payment?
At Hostinger, we make sure that all your payments reach us safely. If you’re having issues making a payment, you may find the solution here.