Payments FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about payment methods.
Payment security is our top priority. Encrypted payment details are stored in an external vault separate from our system. The vault has the highest PCI-DSS Level 1 compliance to ensure the highest security standards are met.
We offer a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information, please view our refund policy.
At Hostinger, we make sure that all your payments reach us safely. If you’re having issues making a payment, you may find the solution here.