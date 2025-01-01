Hostinger affiliate program

Join an affiliate program that values your partnership – it's completely free of charge!

What our partners say

Our experience collaborating with Hostinger has been truly enriching. It's a partnership that delivers immense satisfaction and mutual benefit. For those seeking enduring value in a partnership, we wholeheartedly recommend Hostinger.

Our partnership with Hostinger has been exceptional. They are not only reliable and professional but also incredibly warm and supportive. The commitment they show to delivering high-quality results in a timely manner is unmatched. Working with them has been an absolute pleasure.

Great conversion rates, timely payments and excellent support. This partnership has greatly contributed to our revenue generation.

Join the program in four easy steps

Instant sign up

Sign up in less than a minute – it's completely free. Get verified and gain access to your affiliate dashboard.

Track your performance

Access one of the best affiliate control panels in the industry. Easily track and optimize your campaigns.

Use affiliate banners

You won't be empty handed – get all marketing materials tailored to your style in one place.

Get your payout

Every eligible sale made earns you a commission. It starts at 40% and grows depending on sales volume.

User-first affiliate marketing

High conversion rates

High conversion rates

Our brand and effective promo materials mean the traffic you send our way will convert.
Commissions based on performance

The more sales you make, the bigger your commission.
Easy to start and grow

Drive conversions with professionally-designed banner packages, screenshots, and more.
Affiliate program FAQs

Check out the frequently asked questions to start your affiliate business on the right foot.

Affiliate assets

Get the most out of your partnership with our branded assets.

Affiliate program agreement

Can't wait to start? Read our guidelines carefully and join the program!
How far can you go?

The better you perform, the higher your commission. We're here for you, every step of the way.

