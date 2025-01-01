AI business name generator – stand out with a unique name

Find unique business name ideas that reflect your brand identity – start for free by entering relevant keywords in the search bar.

Generate business name ideas in 3 steps

With Hostinger AI business name generator, creating an iconic name for your business takes just a few clicks.

1. Describe your brand

Enter relevant keywords based on your niche or industry to get AI-generated business name ideas.

2. Pick a suitable name

Select a brandable business name that represents your company most accurately.

3. Register your domain

Run a domain name availability check and secure a web address for your chosen business name.
Building a world-class brand starts with a name

Find the perfect company name today and launch your business in no time.

Instead of wasting your hard-earned money on a costly brand consultant, use our free business name generator. Be in charge of your brand and save time by making the AI do the hard work.

Latest AI technology

Powered by the latest AI technology, our company name generator is capable of delivering out-of-the-box ideas that bring your project to life.
Unique name suggestions

Rather than throwing together word combinations with no regard for their meaning, our AI system dives deep into data to ensure that all company name ideas are unique and tailored to fit your brand perfectly.

Domain search integration

Domain resellers are always on the hunt for catchy business names. To prevent anybody else from using the best name for your business, use our domain name search tool to find and secure the perfect address for your site.
How to come up with catchy business names?

01

Choose a relevant name

New businesses can benefit greatly from having a self-explanatory company name and brand identity. For instance, customers instantly know that Domino’s Pizza is a pizzeria just by its name.

02

Keep it short and simple

When brainstorming business names, make sure they are easy for your target audience to spell and remember. This helps you establish a top-of-mind brand that sticks in customers’ heads for years.

03

Combine multiple words into one

It’s always a great idea to blend existing words together. Netflix is a great example of this practice – the streaming provider cleverly combines the terms internet and flicks.

04

Draw inspiration from other sources

Don’t be ashamed to take inspiration from folklore, pop culture references, or even other businesses. Nike is the goddess of victory in Greek mythology, which inspired the multinational brand.

05

Use a name generator

Once you have some ideas together, let Hostinger AI business name generator do the heavy lifting. All you have to do is describe your business with relevant keywords, and our AI generator will provide multiple options.

