Hostinger is on a mission to make online presence accessible to everyone worldwide – from developers to aspiring bloggers and business owners. With our fast hosting technology, AI-powered Website Builder, and easy-to-operate hPanel you can succeed online faster and easier.
Globally recognized web host

Launched in 2004 as a Lithuania-based tech startup, Hostinger is now a leading provider of web hosting solutions, and we serve over 3 million people from 150+ countries
Staying true to our reputation as the fastest-growing hosting brand of 2020*, we’ll continue to improve our services, unlock new markets, and be a part of even more success stories.

*Recognized by market authority Bitcatcha.

Our history

Our Strengths

Seamless management tools

Website speed

Dedicated 24/7 support

Regardless of your background or technical expertise, our site-building and management tools have been created with user experience and power in mind. Control everything in one place with hPanel, from domains and web hosting to email accounts and more. Have more time for what matters with our AI-powered drag-and-drop Hostinger Website Builder – create and publish a website within minutes, without limits.

We want website creators and business owners to move forward, and fast. Imagine having your site load in milliseconds anywhere in the world with our globally distributed servers and 99.9% uptime guarantee. Give your audience the best user experience, and watch as your site rankings improve.

We are here for every committed online hustler who aims to rock the web. Our Customer Success team speaks 10+ languages, so you can confidently communicate your thoughts and concerns in your own language. Spend less time worrying about technical issues – we promise to get back to you quickly with helpful solutions.

Thousands of satisfied customers

Don’t just take our word for it – thousands of customers are happy using Hostinger.

Podaz Store
Online shop

I was recently in contact with Hostinger’s Customer Success team. The service was one of the best I have experienced – their agents were informative and helpful. Even with a small amount of information, they managed to detect the problem and solve it quickly.

Andrew
Web developer

I took some web design and development courses and was new to managing websites on my own. I wanted to practice the skills I was learning, so I shopped around for a great host that would let me have full control of my code. That’s how I ended up with Hostinger.

Jeremiah Kobina
Software engineer

I have 94 websites hosted on Hostinger at the moment, and my clients and I have always liked Hostinger for two things: server speed and five-star customer support. Hostinger is the best platform for everyone, whether you’re a beginner or a pro developer.

Technology

Innovation on the go

As one of the fastest and most efficient web hosting service providers around, we keep adapting to the latest tech advancements in the industry. We constantly improve our servers’ infrastructure with advanced anti-DDoS solutions, LiteSpeed-powered tech stack, and our custom-built control panel – hPanel.
People

A committed team of heroes

Hostinger is one of the fastest-growing web hosting and AI website builder providers, with over 1,000 employees in 54 countries. Like our dedication to our clients, we take care of our own so that we can grow professionally and take our customers to the next level. Join Hostinger and hustle with us!
Customer obsession

Before we speak, we listen

You, The Customer, hold the highest rank at Hostinger. Your feedback is key to improving our products, processes, and overall customer satisfaction. We always seek out our clients’ input through surveys, online reviews, and one-on-one interviews.
Latest blog articles

Hostinger is recommended as the top pick for web beginners by HostingAdvice experts
Hostinger is recommended as the top pick for web beginners by HostingAdvice experts

HostingAdvice.com stands as an authority site created by a team of real web experts, full-time programmers, and tech managers striving to inform and educate visitors about the world of web hosting.

Ieva T.
What does customer loyalty mean to Hostinger?
What does customer loyalty mean to Hostinger?

In the current business context, customer loyalty is defined as the ability of a company to retain customers and turn them into recurring revenue.

antoniskazoulis
Hostinger is listed as #1 web hosting provider in 2021
Hostinger is listed as #1 web hosting provider in 2021

We’re thrilled to announce that Hostinger is listed as the #1 web hosting provider in 2021

Ieva T.
Hostinger truly is a very solid host
Bitcatcha
Best for top-notch uptime
PCMag
It feels like a premium host
Quicksprout
